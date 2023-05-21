Search
NAACP Issues Formal Travel Advisory for Florida

Image: Florida state capital in Tallahassee, Florida (Photo Credit: Getty/Aneese)
Rich Thomaselli
by Rich Thomaselli
 Last updated: 10:45 AM ET, Sun May 21, 2023

This is not a good time to travel to the state of Florida, say two minority advocacy groups.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) issued a travel advisory and said that the state of Florida has become too hostile to black travelers under Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The state had threatened this earlier this year, but the governor called it a publicity stunt.

“On a seeming quest to silence African-American voices, the Governor and the State of Florida have shown that African Americans are not welcome in the State of Florida,” the travel advisory reads. “Due to this sustained, blatant, relentless and systemic attack on democracy and civil rights, the NAACP hereby issues a travel advisory to African Americans, and other people of color regarding the hostility towards African Americans in Florida.”

Separately, NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said in a statement: “Let me be clear — failing to teach an accurate representation of the horrors and inequalities that Black Americans have faced and continue to face is a disservice to students and a dereliction of duty to all...Under the leadership of Governor DeSantis, the state of Florida has become hostile to Black Americans and in direct conflict with the democratic ideals that our union was founded upon.”  

Florida’s new immigration law has prompted one Latino advocacy group to issue a travel advisory as well. The law goes into effect in July and calls for employers with more than 25 workers to check their immigration status against a national database.

Citing, in part, the new Florida law, Domingo Garcia, president of the Latino advocacy group League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), said: “As a result of this for only the second time in LULAC history, we’re issuing a travel advisory for anybody traveling to Florida.”

Featured: Podcast

Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli

Associate Writer

Rich Thomaselli is a 33-year writing veteran of newspapers, magazines, digital publications and more. He is an 11-time writing...

