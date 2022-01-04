Omicron Driving Caribbean Travel Protocol Changes
Impacting Travel Brian Major January 04, 2022
Destinations across the Caribbean are updating visitor protocols and announcing curfews in response to surging COVID-19 omicron variant infection rates in key source markets. Barbados, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands are among several countries to announce adapted visitor guidelines.
Effective January 7, Barbados visitors must present proof of a negative rapid COVID-19 PCR test result obtained from an accredited or recognized laboratory or healthcare provider within one day of arrival, or a negative RT-PCR test result obtained within three days of arrival.
Barbados’ Ministry of Health and Wellness is “closely monitoring the unfolding situation with the new Omicron COVID-19 variant,” Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. officials said in a statement.
Meanwhile in Puerto Rico, all businesses excluding health services, testing sites, laboratories and pharmacies, will close between midnight and 5 a.m. beginning January 4. All indoor and outdoor events will be limited to a maximum capacity of 250 people and alcohol sales will be prohibited between midnight and 5 a.m. through January 18.
Regardless of vaccination status, Puerto Rico visitors arriving on domestic flights (including flights departing from U.S. cities) are required to present proof of a negative antigen or RT-PCR COVID-19 test result from an authorized health provider taken within 48 hours of arrival.
Passengers who arrive in Puerto Rico without a negative test result will have 48 hours to take one or be subject to a fine. Unvaccinated travelers, including those with a negative test result, must quarantine for seven days following their arrival.
San Juan’s Luis Munoz Marin International airport offers on-site PCR testing from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week at collection centers in terminals A, B and C. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is available in Terminal B.
Beginning this week, domestic visitors to the U.S. Virgin Islands (including travelers from U.S. cities), regardless of vaccination status, must present proof of a negative antigen or RT- PCR COVID-19 result within three days of travel to the territory. All domestic travelers ages five years or older are required to use the USVI Travel Screening Portal to obtain clearance to enter the territory.
