President Biden Say No Vaccine Mandates for Domestic Air Travel Right Now
Impacting Travel Rich Thomaselli December 06, 2021
President Joe Biden on Friday said he doesn’t see a need to implement a vaccine mandate for travel within the United States, even though the new Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus prompted him to enact a travel ban to the U.S. on several southern African nations last month.
In a broader stroke, the administration last week announced stricter COVID-19 testing and quarantine requirements for travelers arriving in the U.S. All international travelers must now test negative for the coronavirus one full day before their flight, as opposed to the previous three days.
The new Omicron variant has made its way to U.S. shores after originating in South Africa, including eight cases just in New York State.
But Biden said he didn’t feel compelled to add mandates or restrictions on domestic travel, although he hedged his comments by saying “at this point.”
“I don’t at this point,” the President said when queried by a reporter about whether he would consider additional mandates within the U.S., “because I mean, I think I know a fair amount about this issue. But I’m not a scientist. So I continue to rely on the scientists and asking them whether or not we have to move beyond what we did yesterday. Right now, they’re saying no.”
Biden said the measures he announced regarding international travelers were sufficient for now.
“We are doing — as you know, at (the National Institute of Health) as well as among (vaccine) manufacturers — a lot of research to see the extent of how quickly it spreads, how deadly it is,” he said.
But face masks must still be worn through at least March 18, 2022.
“But we do require for travel, we’re going to continue to require people to have masks on (on planes, trains and buses),” he said. “And in public places and federal buildings.”
