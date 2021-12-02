Biden Administration Announces New COVID Testing Requirements for International Travel
Impacting Travel Patrick Clarke December 02, 2021
President Joe Biden's administration has announced more strict COVID-19 testing and quarantine requirements for travelers arriving in the United States following the discovery of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19.
Instead of the three days testing requirement, travelers entering the country by air will have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within one day of departure, regardless of vaccination status or nationality.
The new one-day test requirement will begin "early next week," according to the White House release.
"This tighter testing timeline provides an added degree of public health protection as scientists continue to assess the Omicron variant," the White House said.
Additionally, the federal mask mandate for wearing face masks on planes, trains and public transportation will be extended through March 18. The new plan also expands free at-home testing for Americans.
The updated requirements come just one day after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed that the first U.S. case of Omicron was detected in California after the variant was initially reported out of South Africa last week.
"The individual was a traveler who returned from South Africa on November 22. The individual, who was fully vaccinated and had mild symptoms that are improving, is self-quarantining and has been since testing positive. All close contacts have been contacted and have tested negative," the CDC confirmed in a news release published on Wednesday.
The U.S. reopened to international travel as recently as November 8, requiring fully vaccinated individuals to present proof of inoculation and a negative viral test taken within three days of their flight. As of November 29, the Biden administration is restricting travel from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe due to concerns over the new Omicron variant.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has already warned against travel bans but issued a new travel advisory this week recommending individuals who are older than 60 and those with certain health conditions to postpone their travel plans for the near future due to the emergence of the Omicron variant.
A new poll from MedJet found that any fears of the Omicron variant will not significantly affect travel, as respondents said they still have their future travel plans in place.
For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide:
For the latest travel news, updates, and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Mastering Travel Insurance Sales To Boost Your Earning Potential
For more information on United States
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS