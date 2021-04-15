Last updated: 05:26 PM ET, Thu April 15 2021

San Antonio Airport Locks Down After Shooting

Impacting Travel Janeen Christoff April 15, 2021

Aerial view of San Antonio International Airport. (photo via Thinkstock/Stockbyte)

The San Antonio International Airport is currently on lockdown after an officer-involved shooting.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. local time and, according to the San Antonio Police Department, there is no active threat to the public.

According to those who were at the airport, the facility was evacuated and planes were reportedly held at gates.

Police have indicated that the situation is contained.

It is unclear who or what was shot during the incident. Two people were injured while running away.

Janeen Christoff
