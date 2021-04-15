San Antonio Airport Locks Down After Shooting
Impacting Travel Janeen Christoff April 15, 2021
The San Antonio International Airport is currently on lockdown after an officer-involved shooting.
The incident occurred around 2 p.m. local time and, according to the San Antonio Police Department, there is no active threat to the public.
There is a confirmed officer-involved shooting at 9800 Airport Blvd. There is no active threat to the public. As a precaution, the Airport has been put on lock down. No other injuries are reported.— San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) April 15, 2021
According to those who were at the airport, the facility was evacuated and planes were reportedly held at gates.
Just had to evacuate from San Antonio airport bc of an active shooter inside. Heart is still racing, but glad to be safe for the moment.— Sanjay Kirpalani (@SanjayKirpalani) April 15, 2021
Make sure you tell your loved ones that you love them. pic.twitter.com/3ULSp2yWkE
Police have indicated that the situation is contained.
It is unclear who or what was shot during the incident. Two people were injured while running away.
For more information on Texas
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS