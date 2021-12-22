Last updated: 01:47 PM ET, Wed December 22 2021

State Department, CDC Lower Travel Advisories for The Bahamas

Impacting Travel Patrick Clarke December 22, 2021

Morning in a Bahamas Beach
View of beach and ocean in Nassau, Bahamas (photo via tomalu / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

The U.S. State Department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have lowered their travel advisories for the Bahamas from Level 3 to Level 2 ahead of the holidays.

As of Monday, the CDC warns of a moderate level of COVID-19 in the islands while the State Department encourages Americans to exercise increased caution in the country due to the pandemic and crime. The CDC's Level 2 Travel Health Notice, which recommends travelers get vaccinated before visiting the Bahamas, evaluates risk based on COVID-19 case counts and trajectory as well as vaccination rates, among other factors.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Jamaica

CDC Downgrades Jamaica From Level 3 to Level 2

Man holding passport

State Department To Raise Cost of Passports

Aerial view of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Brazil Announces Updated COVID-19 Entry Requirements

Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California

Popular US Cities Adding Vaccine or Testing Mandates

"We view this lowered advisory favorably as it is proof that our protocols and protective measures to combat COVID-19 in The Bahamas are working," Deputy Prime Minister I. Chester, Cooper Bahamas Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, said in a statement. "However, this is not the time to let up on our stringent protocols which are working to keep both visitors and the Bahamian people safe. I ask that all those enjoying the beauty of our islands remember this pandemic is not over and that it is our collective responsibility to do our part to help stop the spread."

Currently, fully vaccinated visitors to the Bahamas must obtain a negative COVID-19 antigen or PCR test taken no more than five days prior to arrival. As part of the Bahamas Travel Health Visa application, travelers are required to upload the results in addition to proof of vaccination confirming that they have passed the two-week immunity period such as a valid CDC card.

Meanwhile, unvaccinated individuals ages 12 and older will need a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken no more than five days prior to arrival while children between the ages of 2 and 11 must have a negative COVID-19 antigen or PCR test taken no more than five days prior to arrival.

All travelers, regardless of vaccination status, must opt into the Bahamas' COVID-19 health insurance, the cost of which is included in the Travel Health Visa application fee. The fee depends on vaccination status as well as the duration of the stay. Travelers should also remember that the visa application can take up to 48 hours to process.

For the latest insight on travel to the Bahamas, check out this interactive guide:

For the latest travel news, updates, and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more information on Bahamas

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona
Man holding passport

State Department To Raise Cost of Passports

Singapore Suspends Quarantine-Free Travel Through January 20

Dr. Fauci Says There’s No Need for US to Ban International Visitors

CDC Adds Eight Destinations To Highest Travel Risk Levels

How Omicron Is Impacting Travel To and Within Europe

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS