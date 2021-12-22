State Department, CDC Lower Travel Advisories for The Bahamas
Impacting Travel Patrick Clarke December 22, 2021
The U.S. State Department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have lowered their travel advisories for the Bahamas from Level 3 to Level 2 ahead of the holidays.
As of Monday, the CDC warns of a moderate level of COVID-19 in the islands while the State Department encourages Americans to exercise increased caution in the country due to the pandemic and crime. The CDC's Level 2 Travel Health Notice, which recommends travelers get vaccinated before visiting the Bahamas, evaluates risk based on COVID-19 case counts and trajectory as well as vaccination rates, among other factors.
"We view this lowered advisory favorably as it is proof that our protocols and protective measures to combat COVID-19 in The Bahamas are working," Deputy Prime Minister I. Chester, Cooper Bahamas Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, said in a statement. "However, this is not the time to let up on our stringent protocols which are working to keep both visitors and the Bahamian people safe. I ask that all those enjoying the beauty of our islands remember this pandemic is not over and that it is our collective responsibility to do our part to help stop the spread."
Currently, fully vaccinated visitors to the Bahamas must obtain a negative COVID-19 antigen or PCR test taken no more than five days prior to arrival. As part of the Bahamas Travel Health Visa application, travelers are required to upload the results in addition to proof of vaccination confirming that they have passed the two-week immunity period such as a valid CDC card.
Meanwhile, unvaccinated individuals ages 12 and older will need a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken no more than five days prior to arrival while children between the ages of 2 and 11 must have a negative COVID-19 antigen or PCR test taken no more than five days prior to arrival.
All travelers, regardless of vaccination status, must opt into the Bahamas' COVID-19 health insurance, the cost of which is included in the Travel Health Visa application fee. The fee depends on vaccination status as well as the duration of the stay. Travelers should also remember that the visa application can take up to 48 hours to process.
For the latest insight on travel to the Bahamas, check out this interactive guide:
For the latest travel news, updates, and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Master Aruba and Get Rewarded by Becoming an Aruba Certified Expert
For more information on Bahamas
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS