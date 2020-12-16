Stimulus Package, Including Travel Relief, Appears Imminent
Impacting Travel Rich Thomaselli December 16, 2020
The elusive second round of relief aid from the federal government appears to be imminent.
A group of bipartisan Senators and Representatives has apparently reached an agreement on the proposed $908 billion package, which will include $17 billion for airlines, billions more for other travel industry sectors, as well as another stimulus check to Americans.
“The stimulus package is encouraging. It looks like it’s very, very close,” President-Elect Joe Biden said on Wednesday. “It’s a down payment. An important down payment that’s going to have to be done ... It’s very important to get done.”
Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said in a floor speech on Wednesday morning that “the finish line is in sight,” while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) also said in a speech that “We are committed to continuing these urgent discussions until there’s an agreement.”
A vote to pass the proposed bill could come within days.
According to the New York Times, the plan was expected to also provide billions of dollars for vaccine distribution and to support schools and small businesses, but omit coronavirus liability protections long sought by Republicans and a dedicated funding stream for state and local governments insisted upon by Democrats — the two most contentious sticking points.
Once approved, travel leaders hope it will be a bandage big enough to stop the bleeding in the industry. The airlines are running at only about 40 percent capacity compared to last year and have had to lay off or furlough more than 30,000 workers. The second stimulus package – airlines received $25 billion when the CARES Act was first passed in March – will likely stem the layoffs. Combined with two vaccines for COVID-19 that were approved by the Food and Drug Administration and started distribution this week, the industry is hoping to be back on more normal footing a year from now.
That includes cruise lines, which between orders from the Centers for Disease Control and their own self-imposed restrictions, have not sailed in U.S. waters since mid-March of this year and are not scheduled to sail again until at least March 1, 2021.
For more information on United States
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS