The US Has Banned Travel to Belarus
Impacting Travel Lacey Pfalz July 07, 2021
Following the forced landing of Ryanair flight 4978 that held Belrusian journalist Raman Pratasevich in Belarus, leading to the journalist’s arrest within the country back in May, the United States has imposed a ban on all air travel between the two countries.
According to The Associated Press, the Department of Transportation issued the ban yesterday, Tuesday July 6th, after having requested it the week before. The order bans airlines from selling tickets between the two countries and prohibits almost all travel, besides travel for humanitarian and national security reasons.
Ryanair flight 4978 flew from Athens heading towards Vilnius, Lithuania, but it was forced to land in Minsk when Belarusian officials learned that journalist Raman Pratasevich was aboard. He was arrested and faces up to 15 years in prison for what the country claims were actions that incited riots.
President Biden and other global leaders have called for an international investigation into the incident. It is unclear when the United States will cease the ban on travel into Belarus.
The Department of State’s country-specific page on Belarus, which is classed as a Level 4 travel advisory risk, said, “Belarusian authorities have detained tens of thousands of individuals, including U.S. citizens, for alleged affiliations with opposition parties and alleged participation in political demonstrations. U.S. citizens in the vicinity of the demonstrations have been arrested. Some have been victims of harassment and/or mistreatment by Belarusian officials.”
