Tourism Officials Reassure Travelers That Ecuador and the Galapagos Islands Are Safe

Impacting Travel Patrick Clarke October 16, 2019

A tourist boat in the Galapagos Islands
PHOTO: A tourist boat in the Galapagos Islands. (photo via pb_pictures/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Tourism officials in Ecuador are reassuring travelers in the wake of recent protests throughout the South American country, confirming that an agreement was reached to restore peace and order over the weekend.

The announcement comes just days after the U.S. State Department reissued its Level 2 travel advisory (exercise increased caution) for Ecuador due to crime and civil unrest.

"Demonstrations and road blockades continue throughout the country and are expected to continue in the coming weeks," the State Department said on October 9. "There are reports of associated pockets of violence. Police have responded with tear gas. Travel, including flights, may be seriously disrupted."

Officials in Ecuador have since stated that flight operations and other travel have returned to normal.

"Mobility was quickly reestablished the day following the agreement, as roadblocks throughout the country were lifted, allowing tourists to travel freely and safely by land," the country's Ministry of Tourism said in a satement. "Road access to key airports, such as Quito’s Mariscal Sucre Airport, has also been restored and the majority of airlines have reinstated flight operations."

"The Galapagos Islands, which was unaffected by the protests in mainland Ecuador, were only disrupted through specific flight cancellations from Quito and are now operating normally."

The Ministry of Tourism said it continues to provide support to all tourists, both national and is working closely with tour operators, hotels and the private sector to ensure travelers are informed on the latest news.

Americans traveling to Ecuador are encouraged to enroll in the State Department's Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive the latest security updates and make it easier for the U.S. embassy or nearest U.S. consulate to contact them in the event of an emergency.

