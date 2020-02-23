Last updated: 11:36 AM ET, Sun February 23 2020

US Raises Travel Alert to Japan

Impacting Travel Rich Thomaselli February 23, 2020

People wearing surgical masks on the subway in Shanghai
PHOTO: People wearing surgical masks on the subway. (photo via Robert Wei/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

The U.S. State Department on Saturday raised the travel alert level to Japan from Level 1 to Level 2, calling for increased caution for American citizens traveling to the country.

Officials said the coronavirus originating in China is spreading in Japanese communities via unknown infection routes.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.

Experts Say Window Is Closing on Containing Coronavirus

Impacting Travel
Norwegian Spirit docked in Malaga, Spain

Coronavirus Causes Norwegian Cruise Line to Cancel Asia Sailings

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
plane, seats, interior

Data Suggests Coronavirus Will Cause Major Air Travel Demand...

Airlines & Airports
Holland America Line

Holland America Line Cancels Asia Westerdam Sailings

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

There are four levels of alerts. Level 4—an advisory of no travel at all—is currently in place for travel to China, where the virus originated in the Wuhan Province.

According to the State Dept., “sustained community spread” has been reported in Japan, which means that people in the country have been infected with the virus, but how, when and where they became infected is unknown.

The coronavirus, now being called covid-19 by health officials, has resulted in more than 70,000 cases of people being infected and more than 2,300 deaths, although the bulk of the cases have been in China.

According to the Japan Times, the majority of people infected in Japan are passengers or crew members of the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Yokohama.

For more information on Japan

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.

Experts Say Window Is Closing on Containing Coronavirus

The Facts About Traveler Safety Amid the Coronavirus Outbreak

US Travel Industry Feeling Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak

Is Coronavirus Shutting Off Asia Tourism?

Travel Advisors Reveal Impact of Coronavirus on Cruise Bookings

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS