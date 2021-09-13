US Travel Association Disagrees With Fauci on Air Travel Vaccine Mandate
Impacting Travel Janeen Christoff September 13, 2021
Could vaccines be mandated for U.S. air travelers?
It was reported by the Washington Post that White House Chief Medical Advisor to the President Dr. Anthony Fauci is in support of a vaccine mandate for domestic air travel.
“I would support that if you want to get on a plane and travel with other people, that you should be vaccinated,” he told theSkimm in a recorded interview.
The U.S. Travel Association disagreed with Fauci, noting that travel precautions used by airlines to control the spread of COVID-19 are already sufficient.
“The science—including studies from the Harvard School of Public Health and the U.S. Department of Defense—overwhelmingly points to the safety of air travel as long as masks are worn. And with the federal mask mandate for all forms of public transportation and U.S. airports extended through January 2022, proper tools are already in place to enable safe air travel for Americans," said U.S. Travel Association executive vice president of public affairs and policy Tori Emerson Barnes.
The association maintained that there should be no mandates for vaccinations for domestic travel.
"Such a policy would have an unfair, negative impact on families with young children who are not yet eligible to get the vaccine," noted Emerson Barnes. “While U.S. Travel does not endorse a national vaccine mandate, we continue to believe that vaccines are the fastest path back to normalcy for all, and we strongly encourage all who are eligible to get a vaccine immediately to protect themselves, their families and their neighbors."
Sponsored Content
For more information on United States
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Janeen Christoff
These European Countries are Open to the US Without New Restrictions
New Map Shows Places With Highest Risk of Travelers Contracting COVID
France Bans Nonessential Travel for Unvaccinated Americans
New Research Highlights How Vaccinated, Unvaccinated Americans Say They Will Travel Heading Into the Holiday Season
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS