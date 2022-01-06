Last updated: 03:50 PM ET, Thu January 06 2022

US Travel Calls CES Tradeshow 'Model' for 2022 Events

Impacting Travel Janeen Christoff January 06, 2022

Sunset over Las Vegas, NV
CES 2022 is taking place at several venues in Las Vegas. (photo via artisteer / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

CES 2022, a computer and electronics trade show that is currently taking place in Las Vegas through January 8 is being heralded as a blueprint for the meetings and events industry going forward.

The successful show was praised by the U.S. Travel Association's president and CEO Roger Dow, who called the event a model for conducting professional events this year.

“By staging an influential live event that safely convenes thousands of global professionals across the technology, business and political spectrum, CES is nothing short of a model for how business trade events can and should take place in 2022," said a statement from Dow. "It is our sincere hope that other professional event organizers will follow their lead this year.

It isn't easy staging a live event at the moment.

“Gary Shapiro and his team at CTA are to be commended for navigating today’s challenges while ensuring that attendees can build meaningful relationships and plan for the future of technology," said Dow.

“The success of this year’s CES will contribute to the recovery of business travel in general and related industries," he noted. "But of critical importance, it is producing jobs for American workers who are dependent on the safe return of all sectors of travel, which accounted for 1 in 10 U.S. jobs pre-pandemic. Congratulations to the Consumer Technology Association and the Las Vegas travel industry on CES 2022.”

Comments

