Inclusive Policies Are Increasingly Important to Travelers
LGBTQ Janeen Christoff June 29, 2021
Travelers are traveling in new ways in a post-pandemic world, and they are shopping for and experiencing travel with a different mindset in the reopening.
New research from Expedia Group reveals that travelers, especially those under the age of 40, are placing high importance on values-driven travel experiences, and they are booking with this in mind.
A poll of 8,000 travelers worldwide found that nearly two-thirds of travelers (65 percent) say they are more willing to book accommodations that have policies focused on diversity and inclusion. Younger generations are leading the way in this regard, with 77 percent of respondents under 40 saying they are likely to book inclusive accommodations, compared to 57 percent of respondents over the age of 40. Sixty-two percent of men and 67 percent of women indicated that they are likely to book inclusive accommodations.
Inclusive includes people of color as well as the LGBTQIA community and people with disabilities, and inclusivity is a global trend. Results showed that respondents in all surveyed markets, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, the United Kingdom and the United States, are more likely to consider inclusive policies before hitting the confirm button.
Mexico and Germany were leading the way with 82 percent of respondents and 71 percent of respondents, respectively, being likely to select accommodations with inclusion and diversity (I&D) policies.
“Social injustices of last year put a spotlight on equity and inclusion, and the ongoing discourse changed people’s ideas, behaviors, and expectations when it comes to travel,” said Melissa Maher, senior vice president, Marketing & Industry Engagement, Expedia Group. “More than ever before, people are viewing travel as a reflection of their personal views, and they are speaking with their dollars.”
Many organizations have realized the importance of connecting with guests on shared values. Many have updated their policies and are highlighting their efforts.
“The data paints a clear picture that travelers are increasingly seeking out accommodations that have clear I&D policies and practices. Travel opens minds and drives better understanding between people from different cultures and identities, so it’s no surprise that travelers want those same values reflected in the places they choose to stay, cruise, drive, and fly,” continued Maher. “Businesses that demonstrate a genuine effort to be inclusive and welcoming to all travelers are going to come out on top.”
