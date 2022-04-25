Puerto Rico Travel: A Caribbean LGBTQ Haven
Many parts of the Caribbean are dangerous places for LGBTQ travelers, with anti-sodomy laws on the books, as well as other legislation that criminalizes homosexuality.
Queer travelers can certainly travel to these places but must be vigilant about local laws and customs—and may have to refrain from any sort of public affection.
That’s one reason that Puerto Rico has flourished as a queer destination in this region, thanks to its progressive laws and vibrant gay culture.
Luz Gonzalez, Director of Sales and Marketing for the Renaissance La Concha Resort, explained that the LGBTQ market is an important one to her hotel, which sits on the popular Condado Beach, a vibrant tourist area.
“Our island is known for its friendly and welcoming people, with a vibrant personality and eager to celebrate diversity across the board—from lively entertainment to social events, weddings and more,” she said. “We celebrate the fact we are an immersive culture, and this also extends naturally to the LGBTQ community. We want everybody to feel welcome, to celebrate together. At La Concha we celebrate multiple weddings, and we have a certified wedding expert dedicated to the LGBTQ market.”
Gonzalez explained that they continue to focus on U.S. travelers, as well as other regions that have direct airlift accessibility to Puerto Rico, as those are key to their business. “We are confident that all the natural resources and places to visit safely on our island are exactly what a traveler is looking for in a Caribbean retreat,” she said.
Out on the town
There are plenty of LGBTQ-friendly clubs in and around San Juan, and it’s best to ask locals what’s the newest or most exciting place while you’re in town, as establishments tend to come and go. If you’re staying near Condado Beach, the Oasis Bar Tapas & Lounge is a great starting point. It’s an intimate bar and restaurant with both indoor and outdoor seating and it seemed busy every time we passed it.
Oasis bartender Joe Dunn runs his own “straight-friendly” tour company, as he calls it, Triple G Tours, which stands for Gay Gringo Guide. His personal tours include rainforests, natural waterslides, cliff jumping, beach tours, ferry rides, and more. Email him at Sanjuangringo@yahoo.com.
While Oasis has its regulars/locals, it also gets a lot of tourists, as well, thanks to its popular location in between the Condado hotels. Other clubs that are worth investigating include Sx (go Thursday-Sunday but after midnight, when the crowds arrive—it’s a dive bar full of nooks and crannies, some of which felt a bit creepy), Circo Bar (which claims to be the largest on the island), Purgatory (not on some of the maps, but across the street from Circo), and relative newcomer Kweens Klub (which features a huge dance floor, large stage area, a second level that overlooks everything, and drag shows).
Plus there’s Chueca, a nice, small nice gay bar that also serves tapas, La Sombrilla Rosa (which attracts a very queer clientele), and El Cojo, and Tia Maria’a Liquor Store, said to be the island’s oldest gay bar. Coqui Del Mar is an adults-only gay, clothing-optional guest house.
If you want to really hang out with the locals and get away from San Juan, there’s a fantastic gay Pride event every June in Boqueron, on the southwestern side of the island. Cabo Rojo Pride generally takes place a week after San Juan Pride, and it basically takes over this little beach town; Boqueron is full of smaller hotels and Airbnbs, and one local told me that it’s the part of the island where most Puerto Ricans go to vacation.
