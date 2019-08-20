ShoreTrips Blog | August 20, 2019 4:30 PM ET
What to See and Do During a Visit to San Juan, Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico is a vibrant island located in the Caribbean and is a popular stop for many cruise itineraries. These stops usually include time spent in San Juan, the capital city.
With cobblestone streets and pastel-colored homes, this city provides travelers with several things to see and do. ShoreTrips knows exactly what to put on the list of activities during a visit to this lovely place, whether it’s only for a quick stop off a cruise ship or a weeklong stay.
History buffs won’t have a problem finding interesting tours in San Juan. They can start by checking out Castillo San Felipe del Morro, a protective fortress made of barracks, dungeons and storerooms. Another must-see is Casa Blanca, the oldest residence in the city now made into a museum for all to explore.
Next up on the sightseeing tour is a visit to Capilla del Cristo or “Chapel of Christ.” Some people believe this chapel has healing powers and stop in looking for a miracle. Santa María Magdalena de Pazzis Cemetery is another famous landmark, overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.
Travelers can choose to explore this historic city at their leisure or take a guided tour. ShoreTrips offers a private two-hour tour which includes visits to military forts, cafes, garden, galleries and more.
