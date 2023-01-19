Report Highlights American LGBTQ+ Traveler Habits
January 19, 2023
A new study of American LGBTQ+ travelers highlighted some of the group’s behaviors, sentiments and attitudes when hitting the road.
According to MMGY Global’s “Portrait of LGBTQ+ Travelers in America” report, respondents said representation in destination marketing materials was “very/extremely important,” and 43 percent revealed it would make them feel more confident that the destination is inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community.
Around 50 percent of LGBTQ+ travelers said that the safety of a destination is a concern when deciding where to go, while another 52 percent said state politics related to their LGBTQ+ identity significantly impact their decision to travel.
Data also showed that 39 percent of respondents said negative perceptions locals and other tourists might have of the LGBTQ+ community make them uncomfortable and impacts the destinations they choose. The survey also found that 33 percent revealed that the perceptions impact how they present themselves while traveling in a destination.
At 39 years old, American LGBTQ+ travelers are on average younger, more likely to be employed and have a lower household income than the average U.S. traveler. More than 60 percent of LGBTQ+ travelers in the U.S. are within the Millennial or Gen Z generations.
As for tourism spending, American LGBTQ+ travel parties spent an average of $461 on each vacation in 2021, which was slightly more than U.S. travel parties ($455).
Last year, LGBTQ+ travelers from around the world shared the biggest challenges they face as travelers in new research conducted by Booking.com. The survey of over 5,500 members of the LGBTQ+ community around the world, from Argentina to Vietnam, shared their thoughts on personal travel challenges, perspectives and more.
