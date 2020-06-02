Alex Kim Appointed President for Enchantment Group
People June 02, 2020
WHY IT RATES: Enchantment Group has selected Alex Kim as its new president.—Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Enchantment Group is proud to announce the appointment of Alex Kim as president, effective immediately.
Kim brings 30 years of leadership experience to Enchantment Group, a family-owned firm based in Scottsdale, Arizona. Enchantment Group oversees the management and development of four independent, luxury destination resorts: Enchantment Resort and Mii amo (Sedona, Arizona), The Tides Inn (Irvington, Virginia) and The Cove, Eleuthera (Eleuthera, the Bahamas).
In his new role, Kim will oversee the four resorts, working in close collaboration with property leaders. In addition, Kim will lead all operations at Enchantment Group, including Finance, Development, Sales, Marketing, Revenue Management, Human Resources and Information Technology.
“Alex’s well-honed management skills and entrepreneurial outlook make him the ideal person to lead our collection of distinctive resorts, as we look to unleash the inherent potential of each,” says Tracy Tang Limpe, CEO and board member of Enchantment Group.
Kim joins Enchantment Group from Ojai Valley Inn in Ojai, California, where he served as managing director from 2015-2020. Earlier in his career, Kim helmed notable resorts such as Meadowood Napa Valley and the One&Only Ocean Club in the Bahamas. Born and raised in Seoul, Korea, Kim moved to the U.S. to attend Florida International University and upon graduation, began his hospitality career with Hyatt.
“As president, my goal is to lead our resorts and Enchantment Group in creating immersive and adventurous stays for our guests where they can explore wide-open spaces—from Sedona’s red rocks and Virginia’s Chesapeake Bay to the serene shores of the Bahamas—all while making memories that last a lifetime,” said Kim.
SOURCE: Enchantment Group press release.
For more information on United States
For more People News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS