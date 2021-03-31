Bermuda Names Charles H. Jeffers II Tourism Authority CEO
People Brian Major March 31, 2021
The Bermuda Tourism Authority (BTA) announced the appointment of Charles H. Jeffers II as chief executive officer effective April 1 according to local press reports.
Jeffers takes over as CEO after Glenn Jones had served as BTA’s interim CEO since March 2020, just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic’s outbreak. Jeffers replaces Kevin Dallas, who resigned from the CEO post in February 2020.
A Bermuda native, Jeffers was hired through a global search following Dallas’ departure, said BTA officials. Jeffers joins the agency following the end of his tenure as chief operating officer at Visit Baltimore, the destination management organization for Baltimore, Maryland.
“While global tourism grapples with the fallout of the ongoing pandemic, it’s crucial that tourism’s leadership is in capable hands as we work to get to the other side of the crisis,” said Philip Barnett, chairman of BTA’s Board HR subcommittee.
“We are delighted to welcome a home-grown professional with over 26 years of high-level tourism experience to this critical role,” Barnett said. “He is ably suited to lead the team through the post-COVID-19 era and beyond.”
“We owe a debt of gratitude to Glenn Jones, who assumed the interim role just as the global health crisis hit,” said Wayne Caines, BTA’s chairman. “His tireless work ethic, adaptability and deft communication skills helped steady tourism’s ship, while keeping our staff and industry stakeholders engaged in the wake of unprecedented disruption this past year.”
