Clive McCoy Named British Virgin Islands Tourism Director
People Brian Major August 17, 2020
The British Virgin Islands Tourist Board (BVITB) named Clive McCoy director of tourism, effectively immediately. McCoy previously served as the Caribbean territory’s film commissioner and tourism liaison officer.
McCoy has worked in various tourism-related capacities since 2005, promoting “the beauty and the essence of the Virgin Islands both locally and abroad, said BVITB officials in a statement.
McCoy successfully promoted the British Virgin Islands as a location for film and photography projects including the 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. “The Board is confident that Mr. McCoy is the right fit for the role,” said Kenisha Sprauve, chairwoman of the BVITB board of directors.
“Based on his qualifications and leadership and business development experience in the tourism industry,” said Sprauve, “Mr. McCoy brings a unique perspective to this role of providing strategic leadership in the development and implementation of strategies and programs that promote the BVI.”
McCoy has a Master of Science degree in E-Business Management; and Bachelor of Arts degree in Marketing from Notre Dame de Namur University, Belmont, CA.
“I am humbled by the opportunity to serve my territory with tremendous focus and energy in this important position,” said McCoy, “and recognizing the immense potential and possibilities of our tourism industry.”
For more information on British Virgin Islands
For more People News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS