Elizabeth Gaerlan Joins Travel Leaders as VP, Public Relations and Communications
People Travel Leaders Group December 18, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Elizabeth Gaerlan has more than 20 years of experience in marketing, public relations, corporate communications and event management. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse, Senior Writer
Travel Leaders Group announced that it has tapped Elizabeth Gaerlan to join its growing organization as vice president, public relations and communications.
Gaerlan has more than 20 years of experience in the combined areas of marketing, public relations, corporate communications and event management.
“Liz has a proven track record of taking campaigns from concept development through execution to help build brands, manage corporate reputations and drive business results,” said Stephen McGillivray, chief marketing and communications officer. “As Travel Leaders Group continues to grow and unify our communications efforts among our family of brands, Liz’s significant experience will be beneficial in further developing our strategic communications.”
Gaerlan was senior vice president at Weber Shandwick and M. Silver Associates where she provided senior counsel and team leadership to some of the firms’ largest accounts, which included many of the world’s most recognized travel and lifestyle brands.
Most recently, Gaerlan had her own PR firm providing communications consulting services for a wide variety of travel and destination marketing organizations. She also previously served as corporate communications director at Toys “R” Us.
Gaerlan has a Bachelor of Arts degree from New York University and an MBA in Marketing and Finance from Baruch College’s Zicklin Graduate School of Business.
Gaerlan assumed her new role on December 9, 2019, based in the New York City office. She reports to Dina Ruden, senior vice president of public relations and communications at Travel Leaders Group.
SOURCE: Travel Leaders Group press release.
