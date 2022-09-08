Grenada Tourism Names New Board of Directors
Grenada’s Tourism Authority (GTA) named a new board of directors, part of a series of changes in the government’s tourism leadership following the June election of Dickon Mitchell as prime minister.
Those changes included the appointment of Lennox Andrews as Grenada’s minister with responsibility for tourism. Andrews replaced Dr. Clarice Modeste-Curwen.
GTA’s 11-member board of directors will be chaired by entrepreneur Randall Dolland, a former director of the Grenada Board of Tourism who also previously served as sales and marketing for Grenada’s Flamboyant Hotel.
The new board members include Dr. George Vincent, deputy chairman; Orlando Romain; Dr. Charles Modica of St. George’s University; Allison Caton, legislative representative for Carriacou & Petite Martinique; Janelle Hopkin, president and managing director of Grenada’s Spice Island Beach Resort; Jacqueline Alexis and Marlon Glean.
Membership seats were also created for Grenada’s permanent secretary for economic development, planning, tourism, and creative economy and representatives from Grenada’s Chamber of Commerce and the Grenada Taxi Association. GTA did not provide details on who would fill the seats.
“This new board of directors represents several sectors of the industry, all of which have a critical input into delivering a progressive, forward-thinking end product,” GTA officials said in a statement.
Officials added, “Their diverse and innovative leadership approach will ensure the creation of long-term sustainable strategies to grow the commercial and developmental interests of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.”
Dolland holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration, with a concentration in Finance, from SUNY Stony Brook in the USA.
“I’m truly honored to serve as board chairman as for many years,” Dolland said in the GTA statement. “I’ve been a stakeholder in this industry and can intimately relate to the challenges currently impacting the industry.”
Dolland added, “In this role, I look forward to partnering with all stakeholders and strategic partners to move our tourism agenda forward.”
