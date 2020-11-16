Kari Tarnowski Joins American Queen Steamboat as SVP-Marketing
People American Queen Steamboat Company Theresa Norton November 16, 2020
Kari Tarnowski, the highly respected travel marketing executive, has joined American Queen Steamboat Company as senior vice president of marketing. She previously served as vice president of marketing for Crystal Cruises.
“Kari has enjoyed an impressive career bringing with her valuable experience in the cruising industry and we are sure she will have a great impact on our operation,” said Kristina Heney, chief marketing officer for Hornblower Group, which also operates Victory Cruise Lines. “I am confident her considerable talent and leadership skills will help us drive business growth and build upon the loyal fanbase of our customers.”
As senior vice president of marketing, Tarnowski will be responsible for the organization’s overall marketing strategy, including multi-channel customer demand generation, brand positioning, public relations, customer insights, guest feedback, loyalty and retention, competitive analysis and partnership marketing.
Tarnowski will lead the development of new channels for growth and design, communicate the portfolio of American Queen and Victory brands and create business partnerships that open the door to new revenue streams.
“I’m excited to join the Hornblower Group and lead the marketing strategy behind American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines as we prepare to welcome back our customers,” Tarnowski said. “I look forward to working together with the leadership team and bringing my background in the travel and cruise industries to help establish clear marketing goals for the company that will both strengthen and enhance the division as we continue to provide a best-in-class experience for our guests.”
Tarnowski joins Hornblower Group with her more than two decades of strategic marketing experience in the cruise and hotel industries. At Crystal, Tarnowski led marketing efforts including advertising, digital, direct mail, loyalty programs and marketing communications.
Additionally, Tarnowski’s experience in the cruise industry extends through senior marketing roles for luxury cruise lines including Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Silversea Cruises. Previous to Crystal Cruises, Tarnowski was chief marketing officer for Elite Island Resorts, where she led marketing efforts for 10 all-inclusive resorts across five islands in the Caribbean. She also served as senior vice president of marketing for Sandals and Beaches Resorts. Tarnowski also played a key role in the inception of Hotels.com, where she was part of the company’s launch team in 2002.
Tarnowski is a graduate of Vanderbilt University and resides in South Florida with her two teenage sons.
Hornblower Group includes Hornblower Cruises & Events (dining and sightseeing), American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruises Lines (overnight) and NYC Ferry, HMS Ferries and Seaward Marine Services (transportation). Hornblower also operates the official ferry boat service to Alcatraz Island, the Statue of Liberty National Monument and Ellis Island Memorial Museum on behalf of the National Park Service, as well as Hornblower Niagara Cruises on behalf of the Niagara Parks Commission.
