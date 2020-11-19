Kyle Edmiston Elected as Chair of Brand USA Board of Directors
Brand USA, the destination marketing organization for the United States, has selected Kyle Edmiston, President and CEO of Visit Lake Charles, as Chair of their Board of Directors for 2021 during its final meeting of the 2020 calendar year. Edmiston served as Treasurer of the organization for the past two years and previously served in the role of Vice Chair of Brand USA.
The other officers voted in for 2021 of the Brand USA board of directors are Paul Brown, CEO of Inspire Brands, and Mark Hoplamazian, CEO of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, serving as Vice Chairs, and Alice Norsworthy, Executive Vice President of Marketing for Universal Parks & Resorts, as Treasurer. Chris Thompson, President and CEO of Brand USA, will serve another year as Executive Director and Jake Conte, General Counsel of Brand USA, as Assistant Secretary of the organization.
The U.S. Secretary of Commerce, in consultation with the White House, the U.S. Secretary of State and the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, appoints the 11-member board according to specific sectors of the travel and tourism industry. Edmiston serves as the sole representative of all local or regional Destination Marketing Organizations in the United States. These senior executives serve staggered three-year terms and work together to provide leadership and overall guidance to Brand USA’s mission and operations.
"No industry sector has suffered more in 2020 than tourism due to the world-wide pandemic and a record number of natural disasters across the United States," said Edmiston. "Our international inbound visitation has gone from over 78 million visitors to almost nothing. As we enter 2021, the presence and marketing efforts of Brand USA across all continents will be more important than ever in restarting visitation into the United States. I look forward to working with my fellow board members, CEO Chris Thompson, the team at Brand USA, and partners around the globe to maximize the efforts and effect of Brand USA."
SOURCE: Brand USA press release.
