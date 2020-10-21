Brand USA Launches ‘Global Marketplace’ Virtual Platform
The game-changing, custom-built digital platform Brand USA Global Marketplace opened its doors today with an opening discussion led by Brand USA CEO and President Christopher L. Thompson.
He was joined by three key industry leaders, also members of the organization’s board of directors, who shared their thoughts on the challenges the industry faces, opportunities presented by those challenges, and insights on recovery and what travel may look like in the future.
A reimagined version of a traditional trade show, the Global Marketplace (accessible 24/7, 365) solves the conundrum of the U.S. travel community’s need to engage with its international tourism counterparts while global travel remains restricted, due to the impact of COVID-19. Marketplace virtual events will include one-to-one meetings, networking sessions and enrichment series—all of which will work to foster marketing insights and facilitate connections between tourism industry leaders like CEOs, category specialists and major media.
The first event to launch on the new platform will be the four-day Brand USA Travel Week Europe, which will connect over 150 buyers from around Europe with roughly 115 exhibitors, ranging from destinations and regional marketing organizations to transportation services, receptive tour operators, major hotels and attractions.
Of the new Brand USA Global Marketplace, Thompson said: “The legacy of this platform is going to be that it will outlive the pandemic, and it’s going to provide resource and value to the relationships that we’ve had for decades way beyond what we can do in any face-to-face opportunity in a designated period of time.”
The Role of Technology
From among the myriad of adaptations that have had to be made in the way the world conducts business, the guest speakers were asked which of these they thought might become permanently integrated beyond the pandemic.
“People are learning new ways to use technology and becoming increasingly adept at doing so, and the use of the technology is becoming increasingly refined…and I think that that continued refinement is going to continue to progress,” remarked Tom O’Toole, Executive Education & Clinical Professor of Marketing at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. “People on both sides of the screen, so to speak, are becoming more comfortable with the use of technology.” He affirmed, “There are very real new ways to create value that people are appreciating.”
Alice Norsworthy, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer of Universal Parks & Resorts agreed: “Development of digital products had been ongoing, it just got very much accelerated over the last six months…but I think the technology piece is here to stay.”
Still, as O’Toole astutely observed, “At the same time, it’s not the all-purpose panacea and solution to all personal interaction, and there are some things that technology just can’t substitute for, and [we’re] getting a more nuanced and mature understanding of where technology fits in.”
Speaking to those types of in-person experiences that still available amid the pandemic, Norsworthy reported that, while attendance at Universal theme parks is currently down due to capacity limitations, “The guest satisfaction scores are at record highs. And so, as is typical in past downturns, we know that the road back will be bumpy, but the good news is that we do have a lot to look forward to.” She affirmed, “We also know that, over time, what we offer—a way to escape the daily grind, let loose and have a meaningful connection with the people you care about most—is more relevant than ever and will continue to be relevant.”
The Future of Travel
Asked to share their personal predictions as to the future outlook for and trajectory of the travel industry, the speakers’ opinions were fairly unified in their optimism.
O’Toole, who tracks the various sets of demand statistics measured among consumers said: “What is most heartening to me is that the aggregate demand, express demand and latent demand remains strong, which I think evidences that the fundamental human imperative to travel and go see places remains undiminished.”
“Within the domestic and the drive market during the summer months, we were able to see increases,” said Kyle Edmiston, President & CEO of the Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention & Visitors Bureau. “I believe that speaks to consumer confidence and what the traveler is looking for and wanting to experience. I think, as you look out over the next 12 to 24 months, you’ll start to see that in the international inbound, as well.”
He continued: “The demand for visiting the United States, the demand for visiting our destinations is, I believe, as high as ever; and, as that confidence in the travel itself, and the safety of the travel and the destination is expressed, and we hit those gating criteria, I think we will start to see the rebound.”
For more information, visit thebrandusa.com/brand-usa-global-marketplace.
