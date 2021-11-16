Mark Woodbury to Replace Tom Williams as Chairman, CEO of Universal Parks & Resorts
People Patrick Clarke November 16, 2021
Universal Parks & Resorts has named Mark Woodbury as its next Chairman and CEO following the retirement announcement of Tom Williams on Tuesday.
Woodbury, who currently serves in the role of Vice Chairman of Universal Parks & Resorts and President of Universal Creative, will step into his new role on January 1, 2022, allowing for a brief transition period as Williams will retire on March 16, 2022.
Williams has worked in the tourism industry for more than five decades, leading the opening of Universal Studios Florida in 1990 and being named Chairman and CEO of Universal Parks & Resorts in 1999. He oversaw expansion projects in places like Osaka, Singapore and Beijing and led the development of cutting-edge theme park experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Super Nintendo World.
The industry icon will be replaced by Woodbury, who boasts more than 30 years of experience with Universal. In his current role of Vice Chairman, Woodbury has been responsible for planning and design strategy for Universal Parks & Resorts worldwide. Also, as president of Universal Creative, he's led design and creation for all Universal ride experiences, themed lands, destination hotels, CityWalk entertainment complexes and theme parks. Woodbury most recently oversaw the creation of Universal Studios Beijing.
"Tom’s journey has been the journey of Parks itself," Brian Roberts, Chairman and CEO of Comcast Corporation, parent company for NBCUniversal and Universal Parks & Resorts, said in a statement. "His vision and leadership has made parks a vital and vibrant business and has helped define modern theme park entertainment for us and the entire industry."
NBCUniversal also had high praise for Woodbury in Tuesday's press release.
"Mark has unique and essential insight into everything that makes Universal Parks & Resorts successful," added Jeff Shell, Chief Executive Officer, of NBCUniversal. "Beyond his ability to create incredibly innovative guest experiences, he has tremendous experience with strategy, financials, stewardship of the Universal Parks brand and so much more. He has also been a key part of planning for the future of Universal Parks & Resorts. All this makes him perfect for this role."
