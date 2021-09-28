Last updated: 04:55 PM ET, Tue September 28 2021

New Bahamas Tourism Chief Seeks Arrivals Rebound

Brian Major September 28, 2021

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism
Chester Cooper is The Bahamas’ new minister of tourism and aviation. (photo courtesy of The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism)

Appointed earlier this month as tourism minister of The Bahamas, Chester Cooper faces the difficult task of rebuilding the destination’s tourism-reliant economy in the aftermath of the pandemic outbreak.

Cooper was named minister of tourism, investments and aviation on September 17, a day after Phillip Davis was elected the country’s prime minister following his Progressive Liberal Party’s victory in general elections. He replaces Dionisio D'Aguilar, who’d served as tourism minister since 2017 under the administration of former prime minister Hubert Minnis.

Cooper is a Bahamian businessman who is chairman and CEO of BAF Global Group and president and CEO of BAF Financial and Insurance Ltd. He is a member of The Bahamas’ parliament, representing the Exumas and Ragged Island.

“Minister Cooper’s energy and sharp business acumen are exactly what is needed as our Ministry continues the thrust toward tourism recovery amid an ongoing pandemic,” said Joy Jibrilu, director general of the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism in a statement.

Cooper “acknowledges the core business in The Bahamas is driven by the international community and understanding the international context of business is absolutely critical to the sustainable expansion of The Bahamas’ tourism, aviation and investments sectors,” Jibrilu said.

The Bahamas achieved record visitor arrivals under D'Aguilar in 2019, with 1.8 million land-based guests and 5.42 million cruise ship travelers, the high-water mark among destinations tracked by the Caribbean Tourism Organization. In press reports earlier this year, D'Aguilar said he was targeting 1 million air arrivals for 2021.

Brian Major
