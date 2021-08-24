New Executive Committee for the Board of Directors Announced at ASTA Global Convention
People American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) Janeen Christoff August 24, 2021
American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) announced its new Executive Committee for the Board of Directors at the ASTA Global Convention, taking place August 23-25, 2021, in Chicago, Illinois.
The incumbent Board of Directors convened to elect the new board comprised of a chairman, vice chairman and secretary, treasurer and the chair of ASTA’s Corporate Advisory Council (CAC).
The new ASTA Executive Committee is:
—Marc Casto, president Leisure Americas, Flight Centre Travel Group (Chairman)
—Jackie Friedman, president, Nexion Travel Group (Vice Chair)
—Vanessa McGovern, co-founder and chief sales officer, Gifted Travel Network (Treasurer)
—Michael Dixon, president, Travelink/American Express (CAC Chair)
“We are excited to work with this stellar group of volunteers on the new Board of Directors as we build on the many successes under the leadership of outgoing chair Dave Hershberger,” said Zane Kerby, ASTA president and CEO. “This Executive Committee has a deep commitment to ASTA’s advocacy and consumer awareness mission, and they are well-versed on the issues facing our industry. Together with these savvy businesswomen and -men dedicated to shaping a positive future for our industry, we will do great things.”
