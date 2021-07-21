ASTA Announces New Board of Directors
After holding elections, the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) has announced its newly elected directors-at-large. The new board members officially begin serving their two-year terms at the close of ASTA's Global Convention, taking place in Chicago, August 23-25, 2021.
The following are the newly elected national Directors-at-Large, in alphabetical order:
Kelly Bergin, President, OASIS Travel Network
Roger Block, President, Travel Leaders Network
Kareem George, Principal, Culture Traveler, LLC
Vanessa McGovern, Co-Founder & Chief Sales Officer, Gifted Travel Network
Patricia Thorington, Manager, Plaza Travel (elected to a second term)
Several other new members are joining the board, including Rhonda Shumway, President, TerraMar Travel, Inc as the new Small Business Network Director; Deb Belchak, President, Lazy Dayz Travel LLC, and Lynda Phillippi, Owner, Renaissance Travel: Go with Lynda, as the two new Regional Directors; and Kathy Bedell, Senior Vice President, BCD Travel, as the new CAC Director.
“On behalf of ASTA’s Board of Directors, I’d like to thank everyone for participating in this year’s election,” said Dave Hershberger, Chairman of the Board. “This year we almost doubled the number of travel advisors who voted in our last election. Almost 1,900 eligible members participated, the highest participation rate in recent years. I want to congratulate everyone who took the time and effort to run for ASTA’s Board of Directors. I look forward to welcoming our newly elected Board members and thanking our retiring Board members at ASTA’s Global Convention.”
There are also several returning directors for the 2021-2022 term:
Marc Casto, President Leisure Americas, Flight Centre Travel Group
Michael Dixon, President, Travelink/American Express
Helen Enriquez, VP, Product Development and Technology Solutions, Ensemble Travel Group
Jackie Friedman, President, Nexion Travel Group
Tiffany Hines, President & CEO, Global Escapes
Eddie Woodham, Palm Coast Travel
“We are excited to work with the new Board of Directors as we continue to rebuild our industry from the devasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Zane Kerby, ASTA President and CEO. “The Board has a deep commitment to ASTA’s advocacy mission, and its Directors are well-versed on the issues facing our industry. They’re savvy businessmen and women who are passionate and dedicated to shaping a positive future for our industry.”
