Pamela Ewing Named Turks & Caicos Tourism Director
People Brian Major March 23, 2020
The Turks and Caicos Islands Tourist Board (TCITB) named Pamela Ewing, a former marketing manager for the organization, as director of tourism effective March 18.
“The Ministry of Tourism welcomes the appointment of Ms. Pamela Ewing. I am confident that she will continue to be an excellent brand ambassador for the destination, said Ralph Higgs, the Turks & Caicos’ tourism minister. “Her track record and standing throughout the industry and among our travel partners is exemplary and the TCI stands to benefit tremendously from her leadership,” Higgs said.
Ewing, who joined TCITB in 2004 as regional marketing manager, “was instrumental in establishing an office in New York; creating a global brand presence for the Turks and Caicos Islands; and producing dynamic marketing campaigns,” said TCITB officials in a statement.
Ewing has held management roles at Grace Bay Club and Point Grace Resort & Spa and various positions at Turks & Caicos luxury resorts including the Hotel Del Coronado. She has also owned and managed sales and marketing firm ELP, representing clients in Italy and Greece.
Ewing obtained an associate degree in Hospitality Management from San Diego Mesa College. Ewing also attended Rutgers University and East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania, where she received her bachelor’s degree in general management. Ewing has been admitted to Georgetown University for a Master’s degree in Internal Business and Policy.
“The Board of Directors is pleased to appoint Ms. Pamela Ewing as the new Director of Tourism after a thorough recruitment process and review of 15 applicants,” said Adelphine Pitter, TCITB’s chairman. “Ms. Ewing brings a wealth of expertise to the role having spent 15 years representing the destination in the U.S. market. We look forward to working with Ms. Ewing to execute strategic plans to promote and position the Turks and Caicos Islands as the premier vacation destination in the Caribbean.”
“I look forward to being able to continue the development of brand TCI to the next stage. We will continue working with our industry stakeholders and my team to improve our luxury five star brand, which you all know and love,” Ewing said.
