Last updated: 09:43 AM ET, Wed August 14 2019

Playa Hotels & Resorts Names Kevin Froemming Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer

People Playa Hotels & Resorts August 14, 2019

Kevin Froemming, Playa Hotels & Resorts
PHOTO: Kevin Froemming, Playa Hotels & Resorts (photo courtesy Playa Hotels & Resorts)

WHY IT RATES: Playa Hotels & Resorts will continue to grow under the leadership of Kevin Froemming. – Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA, “Playa”), the owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts, has announced the promotion of Kevin Froemming to the expanded role of Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer. In this newly created position, Froemming assumes the key leadership role in driving Playa’s commercial strategy and initiatives throughout revenue and distribution, global sales and marketing, e-commerce, as well as brand performance and deliverability.

MORE People
Katina Athanasiou, NCL

Norwegian Cruise Line Appoints Katina Athanasiou Chief...

Eddy Mestre, U River Cruises

Eddy Mestre Joins U River Cruises as Director of National...

Waterfront dining at The Wharf, Washington, DC

Bob Moore, Nancy Novogrod Will Be Inducted Into U.S....

With both top and bottom-line responsibility, Froemming’s broadened role is designed to further leverage Playa’s operational efficiency and facilitate the integrated delivery of all customer touchpoints.

“Playa continues to build upon a structure that supports portfolio efficiency, innovation, and sustainable growth in the customer-centric all-inclusive hospitality sector,” said Wardinski. Kevin is a proven commercial leader with the sales and marketing acumen to capitalize on the strengths of the organization and those of Playa’s global brand partners. As we continue to create value for our stakeholders, his depth of experience, insight and industry reputation will be instrumental in achieving our goals,” he continued.

Previously, Froemming served as Playa’s Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer. During this time, he was responsible for jointly launching the Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva brands in 2014, followed by the creation of the Panama Jack Resorts brand in 2017. He was instrumental in the recent launch of our Hilton all-inclusive resorts and played an integral role in integrating the Jewel Resorts portfolio into Playa following the business combination with Sagicor in 2018.

Froemming previously served as the President of Unique Vacations, the worldwide representative of Sandals & Beaches Resorts and Chief Operating Officer of the former Mark Travel Corporation, a now subsidiary of Apple Leisure Group. Froemming holds a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Marquette University.

For more information on Playa Hotels & Resorts visit, www.PlayaResorts.com

SOURCE: Playa Hotels & Resorts press release.

For more information on Playa Hotels & Resorts

For more People News

Katina Athanasiou, NCL

Norwegian Cruise Line Appoints Katina Athanasiou Chief Sales...

Norwegian Cruise Line

Eddy Mestre Joins U River Cruises as Director of National Sales

Bob Moore, Nancy Novogrod Will Be Inducted Into U.S. Travel Hall of Leaders

Sir Royston Hopkin Receives Grenada Lifetime Achievement Award

Steve Gorga Joins 30SecondsToFly as Executive VP The Americas

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS