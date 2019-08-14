Playa Hotels & Resorts Names Kevin Froemming Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer
People Playa Hotels & Resorts August 14, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Playa Hotels & Resorts will continue to grow under the leadership of Kevin Froemming. – Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA, “Playa”), the owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts, has announced the promotion of Kevin Froemming to the expanded role of Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer. In this newly created position, Froemming assumes the key leadership role in driving Playa’s commercial strategy and initiatives throughout revenue and distribution, global sales and marketing, e-commerce, as well as brand performance and deliverability.
With both top and bottom-line responsibility, Froemming’s broadened role is designed to further leverage Playa’s operational efficiency and facilitate the integrated delivery of all customer touchpoints.
“Playa continues to build upon a structure that supports portfolio efficiency, innovation, and sustainable growth in the customer-centric all-inclusive hospitality sector,” said Wardinski. Kevin is a proven commercial leader with the sales and marketing acumen to capitalize on the strengths of the organization and those of Playa’s global brand partners. As we continue to create value for our stakeholders, his depth of experience, insight and industry reputation will be instrumental in achieving our goals,” he continued.
Previously, Froemming served as Playa’s Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer. During this time, he was responsible for jointly launching the Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva brands in 2014, followed by the creation of the Panama Jack Resorts brand in 2017. He was instrumental in the recent launch of our Hilton all-inclusive resorts and played an integral role in integrating the Jewel Resorts portfolio into Playa following the business combination with Sagicor in 2018.
Froemming previously served as the President of Unique Vacations, the worldwide representative of Sandals & Beaches Resorts and Chief Operating Officer of the former Mark Travel Corporation, a now subsidiary of Apple Leisure Group. Froemming holds a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Marquette University.
For more information on Playa Hotels & Resorts visit, www.PlayaResorts.com
SOURCE: Playa Hotels & Resorts press release.
For more information on Playa Hotels & Resorts
For more People News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS