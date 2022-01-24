Princess Taps Rudi Sodamin as Head of Culinary Arts
Rudi Sodamin, who serves as master chef at Holland America Line, will assume the additional role of head of culinary arts for sister brand Princess Cruises.
“Chef Rudi is a hands-on leader with proven ability to motivate teams to achieve new levels of creativity and inspiration,” said Jan Swartz, group president serving Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn and P&O Cruises Australia brands.
“Princess is already well-known for its strong culinary culture. We are bringing in Chef Rudi to build the kind of excitement and dining experiences that will impress our guests.
“He is the perfect person to bring an entirely new level of excellence and innovation to our culinary product, environmental dining experience, and service delivery.”
Sodamin, who is one of the best known and most respected culinary executives in the cruise industry, created Holland America’s first Culinary Council and was instrumental in the creation of the line’s acclaimed Line Culinary Art Center.
He also introduced Rudi’s Sel de Mer restaurants aboard three of Holland America Line’s ships. “Carnival Cruise Line was so impressed by the restaurant concept, leadership commissioned Sodamin to create Rudi’s Seagrill for its new Excel class ship Mardi Gras, which had its inaugural cruise in August 2021,” Holland America said.
At just 23 he was named chef de cuisine on Norwegian American Cruise Line’s Vistafjord and was appointed corporate executive chef aboard Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth 2 at the age of 26.
Following 12 years at Cunard as vice president of food and beverage and corporate executive chef, he was named director of corporate food and beverage operations and culinary spokesperson for Royal Caribbean.
“I see food as the way to our guests’ hearts, and the individuals on the Princess Cruises’ culinary team bring great heart to what they do and take tremendous pride in their work,” Sodamin said.
“My goal is to grow that pride and lead the culinary workforce to new performance heights through innovative approaches to teamwork and creativity, collaboratively creating new signature interactive dining experiences, and motivating this talented team to new levels of culinary artistry.”
Added Princess Cruises President John Padgett, “A food experience is about human passion, energy, excitement, and expertise all channeled together to create an emotional, multisensory experience with a true human connection.
“Chef Rudi is one of the few who truly understands this and how to consistently create culinary magic for guests, and we are fortunate to be able to tap his extensive know-how and leadership to further elevate the Princess on-board dining experience and inspire our culinary teammates throughout the fleet.”
