Sir Royston Hopkin Receives Grenada Lifetime Achievement Award
People Brian Major July 24, 2019
Caribbean hotelier Sir Royston Hopkin, owner and chairman of Grenada’s Spice Island Beach Resort received Grenada’s Minister's Outstanding Achievement Award from Clarice Modeste-Curwen, the country’s minister of tourism and civil aviation, at the inaugural Minister's Tourism Awards, held this week at the luxury property.
Hopkin, who earlier this year was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award at this month’s Caribbean Hotel and Resort Investment Summit (CHIRS) in Miami, was recognized for his “dedicated service and contribution to tourism in Grenada and his ongoing pursuit of excellence and outstanding service at Spice Island Beach Resort,” said Grenada Tourism Authority officials.
“It is a true honor to be recognized with the Minister's Outstanding Achievement Award," said Hopkin. “As I accept this prestigious recognition, I reflect on how far we've come and the continued growth we are realizing today.”
Hopkin began his tourism career in 1965 when he joined his family’s business, the Ross Point Inn. At age of 20 he was appointed to the Grenada Board of Tourism, serving for 18 consecutive years. At 24 Hopkin was the first Grenadian elected president of the Grenada Hotel Association, a position he held 14 times.
He purchased a majority interest in Spice Island Inn in 1987 and became owner and chairman of the property, which he renamed Spice Island Beach Resort.
Under his stewardship, the property expanded from 28 to 66 suites by 2000, undergoing a $6 million transformation that year.
In December 2004, Queen Elizabeth II conferred the title of Knight Commander of The Most Distinguished Order of St. Michael and St. George (KCMG) for Hopkin’s contribution to tourism in Grenada and throughout the Caribbean.
Hopkin has also served on the board of directors of the Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association (CHTA), where he has held numerous positions since 1970 including director, vice president, president and chairman. He has received CHTA’s “Hotelier of the Year” award as well as Lifetime Achievement awards from CHTA and the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO).
Modeste-Curwen also recognized three recipients of Grenada’s People’s Tourism Choice Award 2018, chosen from public nominations collected during the country’s Tourism Awareness Month in November in the areas of tour operations, attractions, restaurants, hotels and transportation.
“On top of the phenomenal growth last year, up to May 2019, a 4.96 percent increase was recorded for stayover arrivals while the cruise and yachting sectors are also on the positive side of growth,” said Modeste-Curwen. “This continued growth could not happen without the efforts of everyone in the tourism industry and our people.”
For more information on Grenada
For more People News
More by Brian Major
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS