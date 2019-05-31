Sir Royston Hopkin Receives Lifetime Achievement Award
Pioneering Grenada hotelier Sir Royston Hopkin was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award at this month’s Caribbean Hotel and Resort Investment Summit (CHIRS) in Miami.
“Sir Royston and the Spice Island Beach Resort have raised the bar in the Tourism Industry to a level that has earned recognition locally, regionally and internationally,” said conference officials in a statement.
CHRIS officials present the award annually to “an individual who has made significant contribution to the hospitality industry over his/her lifetime.” Hopkin said he was “honored to receive this award since he has dedicated his life to tourism,” according to CHRIS officials.
The son of hoteliers who operated Grenada’s Ross Point Inn, Hopkin served as a Grenada Board of Tourism member for 18 consecutive years and also held leadership positions at the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association, the Caribbean Tourism Organization and the Caribbean Alliance for Sustainable Tourism.
Hopkin was knighted in 2005 by Queen Elizabeth II for his contributions to tourism in Grenada and the Caribbean.
Spice Island Beach Resort is a member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) and is the only Grenada resort featured in the Virtuoso network's Hotels & Resorts Program. The luxury property offers 64 deluxe suites, and facilities including a branded spa, fitness center, tennis court, beachside restaurant, central swimming pool with swim-up whirlpool and children's activity center.
Dr. Clarice Modeste-Curwen, Grenada’s minister for tourism and civil aviation, said she was “elated Sir Royston, a well-known and respected leader in the Caribbean tourism industry, was recognized at this stellar event.”
Modeste-Curwen noted that a high percentage of Grenadians on island own and operate hotels. “The government of Grenada is desirous of advancing and seeking investments in tourism and this important recognition helps elevate the profile and media exposure of the destination,” she added.
Ronald Theodore, chief executive officer of the Grenada Investment Development Corporation (GIDC), attended the gathering on Hopkin’s behalf and said “there is currently a great level of interest in investment for tourism developments” in Grenada.
