Texas Association of Convention and Visitor Bureaus Names Kathleen Frankford Executive Director
People October 07, 2020
The Board of Directors of the Texas Association of Convention and Visitor Bureaus (TACVB) has named Kathleen K. Frankford, CDME, its new executive director.
Frankford has over 25 years of experience in the tourism industry, specializing in refining organizational development, strategic marketing and communications, government relations, and community engagement.
Prior to joining TACVB, Frankford was VP of Marketing with MMGY NextFactor, where she consulted with destinations to optimize their strength, resources, and operations through assessments and strategic planning. She previously held two leadership roles with destination organizations in Pennsylvania -serving as President of Discover Lancaster, where she successfully rebranded the destination and revamped its business model, and as the first Tourism Director for the Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau. Frankford has also spearheaded rebranding initiatives and organizational restructuring of the Hershey Entertainment and Resorts Company as well as Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts and American Music Theatre.
“Kathleen’s multifaceted experience addresses the full scope of TACVB’s needs, and we know she will be a great asset to the association and to the membership,” said Mark W. Thompson, Chairman of the Board of TACVB.
Frankford volunteers as a board member for Destinations International’s Certified Destination Management Executives (CDME) program and as an instructor for the CDME Destination Leadership core class. She is also a past member of the Travel Foundation Board.
Frankford resides in Dallas with her partner, Craig Davis.
SOURCE: Texas Association of Convention and Visitor Bureaus press release.
