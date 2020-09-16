African Travel, Inc Announces New 2021 Safaris
With more online searches for African safaris and African countries slowly opening to guests, we’ve seen an increase in traveler and advisor bookings for Africa’s bucket list experiences in intimate, natural locations.
This month, African Travel, Inc. has launched new 2021 trips that deliver the most unique experiences to be discovered on the continent to meet this rising demand.
These unique experiences include:
Deserts and Dunes of Namibia: A Flying safari to one the most remote parts of Africa to enjoy the new Kwessi Lodge set in one of the least light-light polluted areas in the world, the iconic Shipwreck Lodge on the Skeleton Coast, and meeting the Himba and Herero people. All while tracking white and black rhino and learning about groundbreaking giraffe research.
Platinum Botswana: A safari that is the gold standard of sustainability visiting the new Xigera Safari Lodge with its glass-bottomed mokoros and new treehouse suite and classic Jack’s and Zarafa camps.
Majestic South Africa: Making Travel Matter is also in demand. The conservation story in the Eastern Cape is compelling and staying at Shamwari's new Sindile camp and meeting their experts who have revitalized this area is fascinating.
To heighten the safari experience, those that book the above trips by December 31 will also be rewarded with extra priceless experiences to their trip—from epic sundowners in the most unique spots to a priceless photography safari with famed Mike Myers at Xigera.
We are happy to discuss more of Africa’s trends and hidden gems, and our president Sherwin Banda is available to chat.
We can also share our new commitment to our guest’s well-being and our 2021 Platinum Collection experiences, designed to meet the demand of clients for more private options including air charters, villas and tented suites and private guides.
