Avanti Announce New Partnership With Abu Dhabi
Tour Operator Avanti Destinations Janeen Christoff June 10, 2022
Avanti Destinations has partnered with Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism [DCT], offering customized independent and group travel to Abu Dhabi City, the capital of the United Arab Emirates as well as education and inspiration to inspire travel advisors and their clients.
“Abu Dhabi will appeal to many advisors’ clients-families, nature lovers, adventure-seekers, soccer fans, luxury shoppers, racing enthusiasts, and those looking for world-class art at the Louvre Abu Dhabi and stunning architecture, both traditional and modern,” said Paul Barry, Avanti’s CEO. “It’s so easy to combine a stay in Abu Dhabi with one in Dubai, Israel, Jordan, or Egypt – all of which we offer. The destination is ideal for both independent and custom group travel. Lastly, Abu Dhabi is a convenient pre- or post-World Cup add-on destination, since this year it takes place in nearby Qatar November 21-December 18."
The tour operator has introduced four new itineraries, 12 new experiences, and seven new hotels in Abu Dhabi as well as a joint campaign as well as a new e-brochure “United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi”, downloadable on Avanti’s advisor portal.
Travelers will find that Abu Dhabi is an exciting destination. The emirate is located on more than 20 islands and is home to two wetlands areas, a Formula 1 racetrack (Yas Marina Circuit), the world’s tallest indoor climbing wall (Clymb), the biggest indoor skydiving flight chamber, a water park, the billion-dollar Warner Brothers World boasting 29 rides, Ferrari World, the world’s largest indoor theme park with state-of-the-art racing simulators, and more.
“It’s such an exciting time to visit Abu Dhabi,” said Amalia Meliti, Abu Dhabi DCT country manager for the U.S. and Canada. “We are thrilled to be working closely with Avanti to deliver once-in-a-lifetime experiences for the travel advisor community to consider booking for their clients. I promise that their travelers will be pleasantly surprised by the diverse landscapes, marvelous architecture, peaceful surroundings, combined with the rich Emirate culture where people are warm, and the food is outstanding.”
As part of the joint campaign, advisors will receive a $25 gift card for each FIT booking of a three-night Abu Dhabi stay with a minimum land booking value of $2,500.
Qualified bookings must be made between May 5 and July 31, 2022, and travel must be completed by December 31, 2022. There is no limit to the number of gift cards advisors can earn with this incentive.
