Central Holidays Offers Savings on Egyptian Travel Through 2021
Tour Operator Central Holidays Lacey Pfalz July 07, 2021
Central Holidays has unveiled three special promotions on three of its most popular Egypt packages for travel through the end of 2021, with savings up to $150 off per person.
The first trip is the 7-Day Nile Voyager, which starts from $1,200 per person. This Nile River cruise visits the ancient monuments of Giza, Cairo, Luxor, the Valley of the Kings and tours of the Temple of Horus and the Egyptian Museum of Antiquities.
For a longer stretch of time to bask in the Egyptian desert sun, the 9-Day Egypt Panorama, beginning at $1,980 per person, begins in Cairo and includes a 3-night cruise along the Nile, visiting Giza and its pyramids, the temples of Kom-Ombo and Edfu, then Luxor’s Valley of the Kings.
The longest Egypt trip is the 11-Day Pyramids, Pharaohs and Paradise trip, which starts at $2,180 per person. The trip includes a 3-night cruise along the Nile, visiting the Great Pyramids of Giza, as well as the temples of Ramses II, Nefertiti and Horus before heading to Cairo to visit the Khan El Khalili, the country’s largest bazaar. A tour of the Egyptian Museum of Antiquities and a 4-night stay at the beach resort town of Hurghada rounds out this itinerary.
“Demand for travel to Egypt is literally dwarfing many other destinations that are traditionally list-toppers year after year,” said Tewfik Ghattas, Board Member of Central Holidays. “We believe this is due to the fact that Egypt was among the first to open from a tourism perspective, have advanced protocols in place for safety and cleanliness in place, and are on virtually everyone’s list of places to visit at least once in their lives. Also – backed by our Egypt-headquartered parent company Sakarra Group International and featuring destination management, hotels, and Nile cruises in Egypt – advisors and their clients enjoy the benefits of working with the Central Holidays Egypt destination specialists…from the planning stages, through the travel adventure of their dreams, and beyond…as we deliver the ultimate Egypt vacation packages for travelers with a true insider’s perspective."
For more information or to book one of these trips, please visit Central Holidays.
