Collette Offering Oberammergau Passion Play in 2022
Tour Operator Collette Janeen Christoff December 09, 2020
Collette is once again offering travelers the chance to see the once-in-a-decade Oberammergau Passion Play in 2022. The Bavarian hamlet of Oberammergau will again host thousands of visitors during the play’s every-10-years run.
The event, which was supposed to take place in 2020, has been delayed by the coronavirus for two years. It depicts the life and death of Jesus Christ in a day-long epic Passion Play, and the tour operator will have premiere access to tickets.
“Collette travelers will have many programs to choose from throughout Europe,” said Jaclyn Leibl-Cote, president at Collette. “Each program includes a one or two-night Passion Play premium category package with reserved accommodations as well as seating.”
In 2010, Collette brought more than 10,000 guests to see the Passion Play. Collette will offer the same itineraries originally planned for 2020 now in 2022. There will be 102 performances of the play performed by local residents.
Contact a travel advisor or click here to learn more.
For more information on Collette, Europe
For more Tour Operator News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS