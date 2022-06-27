EF Go Ahead Tours Announces Summer Sale for Departures Through 2024
Tour Operator Lacey Pfalz June 27, 2022
EF Go Ahead Tours, the tour operator for curious travelers, is offering a new flash sale on last-minute fall and winter trips departing now through 2024 with savings of up to $500 per person.
Travelers can book now through July 18, 2022, to receive up to $500 off on select tours in destinations such as Thailand, Costa Rica, Greece, Kenya and other warm-weather destinations around the world with the Dream Deals promotion.
Travelers wanting to book a last-minute fall or winter getaway this year and enjoy a $500 discount on tours, including The Greek Islands: Mykonos, Santorini & Crete departure on September 24, currently priced at $3,669 with the discount.
The 14-day itinerary is available for 15 to 30 travelers and includes attractions such as the Acropolis and the Parthenon, the ruins of Knossos and the Heraklion Archaeological Museum. Guided by an Expert Tour Director and local guides at each location or attraction, travelers have opportunities to learn about Greek history and cuisine from passionate people.
Another on-sale departure is December 2nd’s Thailand: The Golden Kingdom itinerary, which is offering $400 off for a grand total of $2,539. The 12-day itinerary is open for 10 to 22 travelers and includes stops at an Oolong tea plantation, a Thai cooking class, a wander through the Damnoen Saduak Floating Market, a visit to an elephant sanctuary and much more.
"With travel more in demand than ever before, we wanted to give people a chance to still make travel happen this year with our ‘Dream Deals’ sale,” said Katie Graham, Director of Marketing. Travelers can save on our most dreamy warm-weather destinations to keep a summer vacation mentality going all year long, and have something to look forward to this fall and winter."
