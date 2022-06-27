Last updated: 10:59 AM ET, Mon June 27 2022

EF Go Ahead Tours Announces Summer Sale for Departures Through 2024

Tour Operator Lacey Pfalz June 27, 2022

Phi Phi Islands, Thailand, EF Go Ahead Tours
Phi Phi Islands in Thailand. (photo via Sebastian Pichler / EF Go Ahead Tours)

EF Go Ahead Tours, the tour operator for curious travelers, is offering a new flash sale on last-minute fall and winter trips departing now through 2024 with savings of up to $500 per person.

Travelers can book now through July 18, 2022, to receive up to $500 off on select tours in destinations such as Thailand, Costa Rica, Greece, Kenya and other warm-weather destinations around the world with the Dream Deals promotion.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Deals Alert!
Waikiki Beach, Hawaii, Pleasant Holidays, Journese

Pleasant Holidays and Journese Announce Savings Beyond Summer...

Cambodia to Bangkok: Phnom Penh, Siem Reap & Khao San Road Hangouts

Save 20 Percent on G Adventures Summer Trips

Greek and Med cruises

Celestyal Cruises Offering Up To 44% Savings on Last-Minute...

Lindblad Expeditions, Antarctica, penguins, Antarctica wildlife

Lindblad Expeditions Adds Antarctica Departures & Free Air

Travelers wanting to book a last-minute fall or winter getaway this year and enjoy a $500 discount on tours, including The Greek Islands: Mykonos, Santorini & Crete departure on September 24, currently priced at $3,669 with the discount.

The 14-day itinerary is available for 15 to 30 travelers and includes attractions such as the Acropolis and the Parthenon, the ruins of Knossos and the Heraklion Archaeological Museum. Guided by an Expert Tour Director and local guides at each location or attraction, travelers have opportunities to learn about Greek history and cuisine from passionate people.

Another on-sale departure is December 2nd’s Thailand: The Golden Kingdom itinerary, which is offering $400 off for a grand total of $2,539. The 12-day itinerary is open for 10 to 22 travelers and includes stops at an Oolong tea plantation, a Thai cooking class, a wander through the Damnoen Saduak Floating Market, a visit to an elephant sanctuary and much more.

"With travel more in demand than ever before, we wanted to give people a chance to still make travel happen this year with our ‘Dream Deals’ sale,” said Katie Graham, Director of Marketing. Travelers can save on our most dreamy warm-weather destinations to keep a summer vacation mentality going all year long, and have something to look forward to this fall and winter."

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

Sponsored Content

For more Tour Operator News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
USTOA Congressional delegation

USTOA Members Tackle Key Issues on Capitol Hill

Quark Expeditions Announces Hiking, Trekking Opportunities in Polar Regions

Save 20 Percent on G Adventures Summer Trips

Pleasant Holidays and Journese Announce Expansion of Asia Vacations with the Addition of Indonesia and Malaysia

Tauck Adds Private, After-Hours Visits to Elvis Presley Mansion

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS