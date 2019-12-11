Exodus Travels Launches Collection of Micro-Tours for Time-Strapped Travelers
Tour Operator Exodus Travels Patrick Clarke December 11, 2019
Exodus Travels has introduced a new line of micro-adventures designed for millennials seeking to maximize their limited time off, "Exodus Edits."
The new collection of compact and expertly crafted world tours is designed for young professionals in their 30s and 40s and is comprised of nearly two dozen trips ranging from 4-13 days in length. Each adventure is locally-led and includes unique accommodations, from converted monasteries to boutique hotels.
The "edited" itineraries will mix pulse-pounding outdoor activities with mouthwatering culinary experiences and fascinating cultural exploration.
"Workplace burnout is a real problem, and the average employee only has about 15-20 paid days off each year, so we’ve got to make them count," said Robin Brooks, Exodus Travels’ Marketing Director, in a statement. "Exodus Edits were created so busy young professionals can recharge, experience transformative moments alongside like-minded individuals and forge a deeper connection with the world around them—without using all their vacation days at once."
New Exodus Edits itineraries available in 2020 include the five-day Aurora and Adventure in Iceland where guests will experience geothermal bathing, hike Eldborg Crator and ride an ATV ride across volcanic territory to the wreckage site of a 1973 U.S. Navy plane, among other highlights. Available departures include March 25, April 15, October 14 and November 11, 2020 with prices starting from $2,449 per person.
Other notable adventures launching next year include the four-day Fizz & Spritz in the Prosecco Hills of Italy ($1,249 per person), the five-day Summit & Spices in Morocco ($949 per person), the five-day Digital Detox in Portugal ($1,249 per person) and the 10-day Pho, Fun & Sun in Vietnam ($1,999 per person).
Contact your travel agent or visit exodustravels.com/exodus-edits for more information or to book.
