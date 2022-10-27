G Adventures Announces New Trips for 2023
G Adventures announced new trips for 2023 with a focus on stepping off the beaten path and uncovering hidden gems.
Next year, the global adventure operator will focus on adventure travel, from heart-pumping challenges like taking on Morocco’s Mount Toubkal to experiencing the mystical mountains of Bhutan.
“We’ve been waiting for this moment,” G Adventures managing director Ben Perlo said. “Opening borders mean that we can get back to doing what we do best: designing trips that offer authentic local experiences to travelers while benefiting the places we visit.”
The new adventures span the company’s Classic and Active travel styles and range from 4-12 days and share G Adventures’ commitment to local immersion and building meaningful and mutually beneficial relationships with communities.
“We are seeing a huge influx of new-to-G Adventures travelers, thanks to the diversity of trip styles, depth of inventory and range of destinations we visit,” Perlo continued. “Over the past six months, we’ve seen a major increase in Americans booking South America, making up over 20 percent of our total U.S. sales.”
“We’ve also seen an uptick in active travel, as more people are wanting to use their vacation time to accomplish a goal and push themselves physically,” Perlo said. “It’s clear that people are ready to hit the road again.”
To give travelers a taste of 2023, G Adventures offered a selection of new trips:
—The Many Sides of Mexico: Puerto Vallarta to Oaxaca - This 15-day Classic style trip takes travelers through interior Mexico, visiting towns and cities rich with culture. Visit G for Good project Alebrijes Artisan Community in Oaxaca - a collective of local artisans that make intricate wood carvings that help support the local economy. Starting at $2399 USD per person.
—Hiking Southern Iceland - This six-day Active style trip will get your heart pounding. Starting and ending in Reykjavik, travelers will hike the scenic Mulagljufur Canyon, a little-known gem that conjures up fairy tales, visit waterfalls and lagoons and even climb a glacier. From $2399 USD per person.
—The Moroccan Coast and Marrakech - Starting and ending in Marrakech, this eight-day trip combines the sun-drenched beaches of Morocco with the not-to-be-missed excitement of Marrakech. Participate in a tagine-making demonstration, dine in a souk in Agadir, hike to a waterfall and sip tea in a Berber Village with a local family. Starting at a pretty incredible $896 USD per person.
—Highlights of the Greek Islands - This eight-days Classic trip from Athens to Santorini is an island-hopping adventure that hits the must-see sights as well as some of the more under-the-radar spots, including Tinos, one of Greece’s slower paced islands. Travelers will hike, explore beaches and of course be treated to mouth-watering local cuisine. Starting at $1899 USD per person.
