G Adventures Updates Tour Suspension Dates
Tour Operator G Adventures Mackenzie Cullen April 23, 2020
With destinations around the world still on lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, tour operator G Adventures has announced via Twitter that tours will be suspended through June 30, 2020.
Travelers who have booked and fully paid for a tour between now and the end of June will receive a 110 percent travel credit on all booked tour services that can be used on any tour departing up to two years from the end of the month of their tour’s suspension.
Travelers who have not made their final payment will have their Lifetime Deposit kept on file to put towards a future tour.
1/4 An important update for our travellers. Due to the evolving COVID-19 global pandemic, G Adventures has made the difficult but necessary decision to extend the suspension of our tours up to June 30, 2020.— G Adventures (@gadventures) April 23, 2020
G Adventures had originally suspended all tours until April 30; however, the continued threat of the coronavirus has prompted the company to extend its suspension date.
While the tour operator has no current plans to suspend tours past June 30, tourists booked on tours departing up to September 30 have the option to transfer their booking to a future departure date for the same price if they are wary of traveling in the near future. Or, they can pay in full and receive a 110 percent travel credit for a future tour.
“The safety and security of our travelers & staff continues to be our top priority and this is a precautionary measure to protect our travel community at this time,” G Adventures tweeted.
