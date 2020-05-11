Globus Family of Brands Suspends Most Departures Through August
Tour Operator Globus family of brands Janeen Christoff May 11, 2020
The Globus family of brands has announced the suspension of all departures, with the exception of U.S. departures, through August 31, 2020.
For both Globus and Cosmos, U.S. tours will return starting August 1, 2020.
Travelers affected by the canceled departures can take advantage of the company’s Peace of Mind Travel Plan, which gives travelers booked on affected vacations the ability to reschedule their vacation in 2020, 2021 or 2022, to any destination, on any brand, without incurring cancellation fees. The Plan also offers travelers a credit of up to $200 per person when they make their new plans. Letters of Credit issued to travelers are also transferable.
“There is still uncertainty in travel with inconsistent plans for reopening states, regions and countries as well as compromised air schedules and access to the world’s must-see sites,” said Scott Nisbet, president and CEO of the Globus family of brands.
“To add some certainty to this situation, we are giving control back to our travelers–and their advisors–by being proactive and looking ahead through August. And, in doing that, we are giving them the right options, adequate time and high levels of attention and consideration to help them to reset and adjust their international vacation plans for a time when the world is ready for them," Nisbet continued.
Prior to this announcement, the Globus family of brands had suspended travel through June 30, 2020.
“The world has changed but our commitment to our guests’ safety, comfort and peace-of-mind remains steadfast,” said Nisbet. “To that end, we have used this temporary pause to establish a worldwide Assurance team, developing enhanced on-trip protocols and procedures to ensure the health–and happiness–of those who entrust their vacations with us. We will share more details about our plans soon.”
