Insight Vacations Celebrates 100 Years of the Travel Corporation with Anniversary Sale

To celebrate The Travel Corporation’s (TTC) 100 years of being driven by service, Insight Vacations is offering new and past guests special anniversary savings.
As a proud member of TTC, Insight Vacations is excited to welcome new and past guests into the TTC family and showcase why it is the leader in travel across the world—by catering to every taste, place and pace. Through our dedication to service and making travel personal, we cannot wait to welcome travelers on a magical journey.
“For 100 years, travel advisors have booked the companies of The Travel Corporation with supreme confidence, and Insight Vacations is no exception. The tradition of excellence in hospitality established long ago by the Tollman family influences everything we do,” says Jon Grutzner, president of Insight Vacations. “To honor that and celebrate with our loyal customers, we have created 100th Anniversary Celebration savings to give our guests the opportunity to experience our new itineraries and immersive experiences at the best value for 2020.”
On all Insight journeys, guests will travel in relaxed style that experience the heart and soul of the destination--with small groups, premium hotels in the best locations, authentic dining and experiences with locals.
First-time guests will save 15% on European Discovery, Spain, Portugal and Morocco trips for bookings between January 1, 2020- January 7, 2020 for the travel periods April 1, 2020 to October 31, 2020. Past guests will save 20% from Dec. 30, to Jan. 7, 2020 for travel during April 1, 2020 to Oct. 31, 2020
Travelers can gather even more savings in 2020 with Insights’ extended air offer and early payment discount. From now until Feb. 27, guests can save up to $300 per couple on economy air on departures to Europe, Eastern Mediterranean, Egypt and Morocco for travel during Oct. 1, 2019 to May 31, 2020, and September 1, 2020 to November 15, 2020.
By choosing flights with American Airlines, British Airways, Finnair and Iberia, travelers can save $150 off per person on Economy, $200 off per person on Premium Economy or $300 off per person on Business Class.
For guests who book and pay in full by Feb. 27, they can receive a savings of 7.5% on trips to Europe and Britain, and the USA and Canada. This special offer is not combinable with the anniversary sale.
Travelers will live their stylish life on a remarkable journey, venturing to some of the most iconic and remarkable destinations in Europe and beyond:
European Dream (11 Days); Leisurely paced with two-night stays in each destination and plenty of time to explore, this journey allows you to live your European Dream and come face-to-face with history through memorable local interactions. Enjoy VIP fast-track entry into the Vatican Museums and Sistine Chapel, as well as exclusive access to the Bramante Staircase that is usually not open to the public. Meet a gondolier in Venice and learn how the tradition of gondola navigation is being passed on to future generations. In Orvieto, marvel at the skills of an Italian chef during a cooking demonstration where you’ll learn how to make homemade pasta. In Stanserhorn, join a Swiss ranger to learn about local fauna and flora in the area. While in Paris, join a local foodie to venture where Parisians go about their daily lives, explore small shops and sample local treats and delicacies.
Amazing Spain and Portugal (9 Days): Delve into the heart and soul of each destination on this 9-day journey through the Iberian Peninsula. Tour the celebrated Alhambra Palace with a Local Expert, taste authentic Pastéis de Belém in Lisbon, and see the ancient Roman arches across the river Tormes in Salamanca. Embark on a scenic drive to Seville to explore the maze of narrow lanes and shady squares of the Santa Cruz Quarter, and see the final resting place of Christopher Columbus, along with his tomb, at the grand 15th century Seville Cathedral. In the historic city of Toledo, visit the workshop of a master craftsman and see how Damascene swords are made. In Jabugo, taste the famous jamon Iberico (Iberian ham) and learn about its history and production.
