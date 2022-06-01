Pleasant Holidays Adds New Hotels Near National Parks
Tour Operator Lacey Pfalz June 01, 2022
Pleasant Holidays has expanded its portfolio of hotels near national parks in the United States and Canada to offer a wider range of accommodations for its vacations to the national parks this summer.
The tour operator is now offering over 100 hotels within short drives of twenty-three national parks, which are all now listed by state or by province on Pleasant Holidays’ travel agent portal. Advisors can also download a two-page brochure to provide their clients with the hotel listings.
In addition to the new listings, national parks journeys with Pleasant Holidays can include a wide variety of experiences and tours, including airboat tours, helicopter tours and much more.
“As families across the country plan the summer vacations they have been looking forward to, Pleasant Holidays is the clear leader among tour operators with its hotel choices in and around North America’s great national parks,” said Jack E. Richards, President and CEO.
“With hotels located near Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Yosemite, Zion, Great Smoky Mountains and Everglades national parks, among others, no other tour operator offers travelers such a broad variety of vacation options. Travelers in the United States are ready once again to go exploring, and a vacation in the natural beauty of national parks is an increasingly popular and accessible choice.”
