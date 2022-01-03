Pleasant Holidays and Journese Expand in South America
Pleasant Holidays and Journese, its luxury brand, are now offering expanded trips and guided vacations to South America with two new destinations: Argentina and Peru.
The two destinations are available for booking today, January 3, 2022. With forty hotels and resorts to choose from, over sixty sightseeing excursions between the two countries, including ones that focus on wine, food, culture, history and the regions’ natural wonders, trips to these destinations include stops at Buenos Aires, El Calafate, Puerto Iguazú, Mendoza and Ushuaia, Argentina as well as Cusco City, Lima, Sacred Valley and Machu Picchu in Peru.
Pleasant Holidays and Journese travel packages include guided journeys, customizable vacations for FIT and group travel and include flights, hotel accommodations, travel coverage including a flexible cancellation policy, airport transfers and tours and excursions.
The tour operator has been operating in South America since 2018, when it began offering trips to Colombia. These new offerings in Argentina and Peru can be combined with others in South and Central America, including destinations like Costa Rica.
The two brands are also offering limited-time savings as an added incentive to book through February 13, 2022 for travel through December 15, 2022, including complimentary breakfast, room upgrades, bonus tours and more.
