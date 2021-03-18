Return To the Greek Isles With Insight Vacations
Tour Operator Insight Vacations Janeen Christoff March 18, 2021
Greece recently announced that it would reopen its borders to international travelers who are vaccinated against COVID-19, starting in May.
For those ready to travel, Insight Vacations' Greek Island Hopper journey offers 10-day small group journeys to Athens and the Greek Isles.
No need to travel by sea; these land vacations take in all the sights of Athens and the islands of Santorini and Mykonos, giving guests the chance to enjoy the unique history of this ancient country.
Guests will find social distancing is easy as there is limited time spent on coaches and, with three nights on both Mykonos and Santorini, there is plenty of time to explore the islands’ cultural gems.
These journeys include the unique “Insight Experiences” that set Insight Vacations apart, including meeting a Greek captain for a cruise along Mykonos and meeting a geology expert in Santorini.
Guests will find comfort traveling between the islands and the mainland on high-speed ferries in business class seats.
The journey begins in Athens for an overnight and a day of sightseeing before departing for Santorini for three nights. While in Santorini, guests have time to relax by the pool, enjoying sunset cocktails, explore the geological history of the island, swim at Ammoudi Bay and visit the Santorini Wine Museum.
Guests head to Mykonos by ferry and enjoy a tour of the downtown area and a chance to sample a selection of local delicacies. A day of leisure follows, providing visitors the opportunity to see the port area, the island’s famous windmills, the Matoyinnia Alleys and little Venice. Travelers can also visit the small island of Delos to see Doric temples, markets, amphitheater and mosaics.
On the second day in Mykonos, visitors take a cruise to the island’s famous south coast beaches and, finally, on the third day, guests return to Athens for a celebratory dinner.
Ideal for travel during the pandemic, groups are small and the crowds on the islands are less populated, making it easy for guests to stay safe.
