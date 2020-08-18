Small-Group Discoveries of Exotic Lands From Globus Family
See the shrines, pagodas and temples of Tokyo and Kyoto and find serenity in the art of a Japanese garden. Survey the armies of Terracotta Warriors – still standing guard over the Emperor after 2,000 years. Find zen in a Tai Chi class or take a train passage in India for a safari in search of the elusive Bengal Tiger. Hang ten at Bondi Beach or feast in a forest with the warriors of Tamaki Máori in Rotorua.
Globus, Cosmos, Monograms and Avalon Waterways invite travelers to awe-inspiring places and behind-the-scenes adventures in Asia and the South Pacific in 2021.
“Small Group Discoveries await travelers across the Pacific Ocean,” said Stéphanie Bishop, managing director for the Globus family of brands. “With the Globus family of brands, they can look forward to sipping sake in Takayama or traditional tea in Tokyo; casting a wide net in Vietnam with the local fishermen or cueing up barbeque in the Outback; they can even enjoy taking a rickshaw through Delhi’s famous outdoor bazaar with a small group of like-minded travelers.”
With an average of just 20 guests per departure, ALL 2021 Globus and Cosmos Asia vacations are Small-Group Discovery tours, promising travelers room to roam with up-close access to fascinating attractions in Japan, China, Vietnam, Cambodia and India. Select departures in the South Pacific are also part of this new, Small Group Discovery program.
Eternal Japan
In 2021, travelers are invited to joyously drink-in traditional hot sake, matcha green tea and the delicious views from neon-lit Tokyo to time-honored Kyoto. Peaks, palaces, pavilions and pagodas provide picture-perfect backdrops; while hands-on calligraphy class, kimono fitting and interactive cooking demonstrations offer-up memories to last a lifetime. Sample vacations include:
· 4-day Tokyo (Monograms)
· 7-day Best of Japan (Monograms)
· 10-day Discover Japan (Globus)
· 10-day Timeless Japan (Cosmos)
Captivating Cambodia & Vietnam
On a colorful vacation through Southeast Asia, travelers can witness the fascinating wartime tunnels of Cu Chi; take a fishing lesson on the Thu Bon River and take-in a breezy city cyclo ride around vibrant Hanoi. From the mystical temples of Angkor Wat to the picturesque pagodas of Hue, a trip to and through Vietnam and Cambodia is fascinating. Sample vacations include:
· NEW 10-day Taste of Vietnam & Cambodia (Monograms)
· 12-day Simply Vietnam (Cosmos)
· 13-day Vietnam & Cambodia: A Grand Adventure (Globus)
· 13-day Fascinating Vietnam, Cambodia & the Mekong River (Avalon Waterways)
Epic Australia & New Zealand
From Rotorua’s boiling mud pools to Waitomo’s Glowworm Caves, New Zealand is home to some of the world’s hottest and coolest sites. But no over-the-top vacation Down Under is complete without a breezy tour through Australia including visits to waterfront cities, chance encounters with local inhabitants – the koala, kangaroo and wallaby; a Penguin Parade at Phillip Island or a nice chardonnay in the Yarra Valley. While Globus, Cosmos and Monograms offer 21 South Pacific itineraries, here are a handful of sample vacations:
· 8-day Tropical Fiji (Monograms)
· 9-day Journey Down Under (Monograms)
· 11-day Highlights of New Zealand (Cosmos)
· 12- day Great Sights of Australia (Globus)
· 14-day Best of New Zealand (Globus)
· NEW 16-day Australia & New Zealand Explorer (Monograms)
· 17-day Highlights of the South Pacific (Globus)
Enchanting China
Ancient wonders, modern cities, timeless traditions. Like a classic Chinese dumpling, a tour through China is filled with zest and delectable elements of surprise. From the hutongs of Beijing to the longtangs of Shanghai, the Far East delivers an exceptional vacation in every way. Sample vacations include:
· 9-day China Experience (Cosmos)
· 14-day Flavors of China & the Yangtze (Globus)
Soul-Inspiring India
Beyond a sunrise visit to the magnificent Taj Mahal – India’s most sparkling jewel – lies a priceless gem mine of experiences throughout India. Travelers can hop in a rickshaw for a ride through Delhi’s centuries-old Chandni Chowk bazaar; sit down for traditional Indian cuisine in the home of a noble family in Jaipur; embark on open-air safari game drives or sail down the Ganges, the holy river of Hinduism. Sample vacations include:
· 7-day Spirit of the Ganges (Avalon Waterways)
· 8-day India’s Golden Triangle (Monograms)
· 10-day Icons of India: The Taj, Tigers & Beyond (Globus)
DEAL ALERT: Those who book an Asia or South Pacific vacation early, can enjoy savings of 5% OFF Globus itineraries; $50 OFF Cosmos tours or up to $2,000 OFF/couple on Avalon’s Mekong cruises.
2021 PEACE OF MIND TRAVEL PLAN.
When the world is ready, we will be ready to deliver the world to travelers – risk-free, hassle-free, worry-free and strings-free with our new, 2021 Peace of Mind Travel Plan†. This complimentary plan will be attached to all 2021 vacation bookings, giving travelers the flexibility to move vacations to any other 2021 or 2022 date, destination, itinerary or even, another brand in our vast travel portfolio. No penalties, no problem – as long as the booking is moved before the final payment date. With our 2021 Peace of Mind Travel Plan, we are helping you ensure the money you’ve invested with us is yours and your travels take you exactly where you want to go when you’re ready.
