TourRadar Announces Top 100 Multi-Day Travel Experiences of the Year
WHY IT RATES: From among 40,000 different tours available on Tour Radar, 61 different tour operators won 2019 Tour of the Year awards for the exceptional experiences they provide, all based upon traveler reviews from around the world. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
TourRadar, the world’s largest online marketplace for multi-day tours, announced today its top 100 multi-day travel experiences of the year in the company's annual Tour of the Year (TOTY) Awards. According to traveler reviews from around the world, Japan One Life Adventures is the #1 tour of the year listed on TourRadar.
Japan is a hot destination for travelers heading into next year as the country prepares to host the 2020 Olympics. The 10-day Japan One Life Adventures tour, which currently has over 700 reviews from travelers and a perfect five-star rating on TourRadar, explores the unique culture and traditions of Japan, taking travelers to various locations stretching from Tokyo to Osaka. Highlights of the tour include a sushi-making class, an overnight stay at a temple and, of course, karaoke. The tour operator, One Life Adventures, also takes concerted steps to ensure their tours are environmentally responsible by partnering with local suppliers to eliminating single-use plastics from their operations.
TourRadar’s Tour of the Year awards also recognizes 99 other outstanding multi-day tours based on country, region, and travel style. Each winner was chosen based on an algorithm that determines the overall quality of tours listed on TourRadar, with traveler reviews a key factor. These tours span the globe with experiences ranging from gorilla trekking in Uganda and sampling the best eats of Sicily to exploring Uzbekistan and cycling Vietnam. This year, 61 different tour operators won a TOTY award for their exceptional experiences.
“With over 40,000 different tours available, TourRadar has the most thorough collection of multi-day travel experiences you’ll find, including really obscure, locally-based tours that you may not be able to find elsewhere,” says Christian Wolters, Managing Director of North America. “Our travelers gave us a tremendous amount of feedback this year, and we want to congratulate these amazing tour operators that are helping to connect people to meaningful travel experiences."
“Being recognized for producing TourRadar’s top tour of the year is something our team will never forget,” wrote One Life Adventures Co-founders, Pierre Araman and Sean Mulhern, in a statement. “At One Life, we firmly believe that incredible things can happen when people are doing their best work and we always dedicate the success we have had over the years to the incredible group of people in our business who share the same vision, mission, and values. Heading into 2020, we can't wait to showcase even more destinations through our friends at TourRadar, who have played an extremely important role in our growth as a company and who act as a true partner.”
TourRadar’s Tour of the Year Winners:
Adventure – 7-Day Inca Jungle Adventure To Machu Picchu with Mountain Bike, Rafting, Zip Line and Trek
Polar Excursions – Antarctica Classic
Bicycle – Cycling Vietnam
Culinary – Small Group Sicily Food & Wine Tour
Family – Vietnam Family Holiday
Festivals & Events – 7-Day Halloween in Transylvania including 3 Halloween parties
Gorilla Trekking – Uganda Gorilla Short Break - Basix
Hiking & Trekking – Classic Inca Trail to Machu Picchu - 4 Days
In-depth Cultural – Highlights of Morocco
Independent – Argentina & Chile: Amazing Patagonia - 13 days
Northern Lights – 5 Day - Snaefellsnes, South Coast and Northern Lights
Photography – Photo Tour 5 - TEA Active Tour - Sand, Trees & Animals
River Cruise – From Portugal to Spain: Porto, the Douro Valley and Salamanca (port-to-port cruise)
Safari – Kenya Wildlife Safari
Sailing – Phuket Sailing Adventure
Ski/Snowboard – Ski / Snowboard trip - perfect for solo travelers
Alaska – Alaska Adventure - 20 Days
Amalfi Coast – Highlights of the Amalfi Coast
Bali – Bali Bucket List Original 10-Day Tour
Borneo – Classic Borneo
Central America – Central American Journey: Rainforests & Ruins
Cross Europe – European Pioneer
Eastern Europe – European Pioneer
Everest – Everest Base Camp Trek
Galapagos – Galapagos Essentials
Golden Triangle – Explore Golden Triangle
Hawaii – Hawaiian Explorer
Himalaya – Himalayan Kingdom Culture tour Nepal-Tibet and Bhutan
Kilimanjaro – Climb Kilimanjaro: 9 Days Lemosho Route
Machu Picchu – Classic Inca Trail to Machu Picchu - 4 Days
Patagonia – Patagonia Highlights
Petra – Petra & Wadi Rum 3 Day Tour from Jerusalem
Rocky Mountains – Rockies Premium Tour from Vancouver 2020 (34 Seats)
Scandinavia – Highlights of Scandinavia
Scotland – 5 Day Skye & Highland Fling
Silk Road – Tracks of the Silk Road - 13 Days
Taj Mahal – Taj Mahal and Wildlife with Royal Stay at Castles
Tuscany – Walking in Tuscany
USA - East Coast – New England's Fall Foliage (Summer 2019)
USA - South – Deep South And Delta Blues
USA - West – 7 Day Southwest National Parks Grand Canyon Camping Tour
Western Europe – European Wonder
Albania – Local Food & Unesco Heritage
Argentina – Patagonia Hiking
Australia – Absolute Aussie
Bhutan – Best of Bhutan
Cambodia – Cambodia Intro
Canada – Rockies Premium Tour from Vancouver 2020 (34 Seats)
Chile – 4 Days Discovery Puerto Natales & Torres del Paine
China – 8 Days Small-Group China Tour - Beijing - Xi'an - Shanghai
Colombia – Colombia - Lost City Trekking
Costa Rica – Essential Costa Rica - Package with Manuel Antonio National Park
Croatia – Dalmatian Voyager - Depart Split
Ecuador – Ecuador Highlights 10 Days
Egypt – Pharaohs Nile Cruise Adventure - 5-star
England – 3-Day Stonehenge, Glastonbury, Bath & the South West Coast Small-Group Tour from London
Ethiopia – 5 Days Classic Northern Ethiopia Tours
Finland – Lapland 7 Days in Santa Claus Town on the Arctic Circle!
France – Burgundy River Cruise Adventure
Georgia – Georgia GRAND Tour
Germany – Best of Germany Summer 2019
Ghana – The Year Of Return Ghana 2020 (Panafest)
Greece – Greek Island Hopper (Fixed Itinerary)
Iceland – 6 Days - Around Iceland Adventure
India – Golden Triangle
Ireland – Great Atlantic Adventure small group tour - 7 Days
Israel – Coastal & Northern Israel - 5 Days
Italy – Small Group Tour of Sicily: Highlights
Japan – Japan One Life Adventures - 10 Days
Jordan – Best of Jordan - 3 Days
Kenya – Kenya Wildlife Safari
Laos – Laos Explorer XL
Madagascar – Highlights of Madagascar
Malaysia – Borneo – East Sabah Adventure
Mexico – Magic Mexico
Mongolia – Local Living Mongolia – Nomadic Life
Morocco – 3 Days / 2 Nights High Atlas Mountains and Sahara Adventure.
Myanmar (Burma) – Very Best of Myanmar - 11 Days
Namibia – Wonders of Namibia National Geographic Journeys
Nepal – Nepal Classic Tour - 11 Nights, 12 Days
Netherlands – Best of Holland
New Zealand – Vibe of the North' - New Zealand Tour for 18-35s!
Norway – Norway Fjord Trekking
Peru – Classic Inca Trail to Machu Picchu - 4 Days
Philippines – Philippines One Life Adventures - 10 Days
Poland – Best of Poland
Portugal – Portugal in Depth
Romania – Classic Romania Tour in eight days from Bucharest- Small group tour
Russia – Back Roads of Russia: St Petersburg - Moscow
South Africa – 6-Day Group Garden Route & Addo Adventure Tour
South Korea – Discover Korea Round Korea - 7 Days
Spain – Spanish Wonder (9 Days)
Sri Lanka – Sri Lanka One Life Adventures - 12 Days
Taiwan – Taiwan Island - 9 Days
Tanzania – Climb Kilimanjaro: 9 Days Lemosho Route
Thailand – Northern Thailand Adventure
Turkey – Turkey Classics Tour
USA – 3-Day Southwest USA National Parks Tour from Las Vegas
Uzbekistan – Uzbekistan Cultural Tour (Tashkent to Samarkand, Bukhara, Khiva and back to Tashkent)
Vietnam – Vietnam Experience
