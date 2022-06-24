USTOA Members Tackle Key Issues on Capitol Hill
Tour Operator Janeen Christoff June 24, 2022
The United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA) brought a group of Active Member tour operators and Associate Members to Washington, D.C., June 14-15 to advocate for a number of key industry issues.
More than 30 attendees met with 34 officials in the Capitol, including Congressional delegations, members of Congress and the Executive Branch to discuss key industry needs.
“The welcome and long-awaited announcement about removal of the pre-departure Covid-19 testing requirement received on the Friday prior, June 10, strengthened our resolve to meet with each of the legislators to reinforce the importance and urgency to protect and promote continued growth for the travel and tour industry,” said USTOA president and CEO Terry Dale.
During morning meetings, the group heard remarks from Congressman Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), author of the recently passed Restore Brand USA Act as well as from Congresswoman Kathleen Rice (D-NY), who spoke with the members about her eight years in Congress and the need for true “across the aisle” collaboration.
Tori Emerson Barnes, U.S. Travel Association's Executive Vice President, Public Affairs and Policy, advocated for the further removal of barriers to international visitors as well as increasing needed visas for the under-staffed hospitality industry.
Additional speakers included Darien Flowers, Deputy Policy Director, Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation at the US Senate; Kim Graber, Deputy Assistant General Counsel, Office of Aviation Enforcement and Proceedings for the US Department of Transportation, and Julie Heizer, Deputy Director, US Department of Commerce.
USTOA members were at the Capitol in the afternoon for meetings with members of Congress. They discussed the need to permanently revoke pre-arrival testing which currently has a 90-day review, support of the Omnibus Travel and Tourism Act (known as Tour Bus) to appoint a Cabinet-level official to oversee the tourism sector, expedited visa and passport processing, restoration of the Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) to provide much-needed Covid-19 economic relief, increased funding of the national parks, and expansion of the Visa Waiver Program.
“As USTOA celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, the caucus was particularly meaningful and, I believe, successful in communicating to members of Congress the significance of the travel and tourism industry to jobs and economic stability in the US, and specifically, the contribution of the tour operator members of USTOA," said Dale. "I am extremely grateful to our members who participated and appreciative of the time each speaker and member of Congress spent with the USTOA teams.”
